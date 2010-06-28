Levine praises Torre ... sort of

A day after Dodgers manager Joe Torre wrapped up his emotional, convivial reunion series with the Yankees, team president Randy Levine and general manager Brian Cashman - who still haven't spoken with him in years - praised him and his work with the club.

But Levine was quick to add that the former manager was not the No. 1 reason the Yankees won four world championships and became immensely more profitable and popular during his time in the Bronx.

"Joe Torre did a tremendous job as manager of the New York Yankees. Nobody can ever take that away from him," Levine said Mondayduring an appearance at The New York Times as part of its Times Talks series. "There's only one man in the whole Yankees universe who gets the full credit for everything - because without him, none of this would have happened - and that's George Steinbrenner."

Levine said "there really is no animosity" between the front office and Torre and said the former manager is "absolutely" welcome back at the Stadium.

Much was made of Torre's Yankees tenure during the three-game series in Los Angeles, during which the Yankees won two and former players, including Alex Rodriguez, had warm reunions with Torre.

There had been apparent hard feelings, witnessed by the fact that there was no mention of Torre in the ceremony closing the old Yankee Stadium. Torre felt insulted by the Yankees' final contract offer after the 2007 season, and some passages in Torre's book "The Yankee Years" were seen as unflattering to team officials.

Cashman said he has not spoken with Torre since the book was released.

"As a professional, Joe was fantastic," the GM said. "On a personal level, there is not much to speak to right now. But professionally, he was awesome. We had a great relationship here. We did great things together. Obviously, a lot of things have changed in his world. If he's happier, I'm happier for him."