HOUSTON — As special assistant to the Astros’ general manager, Craig Biggio’s responsibilities range from player development and evaluation to public appearances. “A little of everything,” the Hall of Famer said. “It covers a lot of areas.”

That is fine with him because he always has been industrious, dating to his first job: delivering Newsday. “My brothers had the route, then my sister had the route, then I had the route,” he said on the field at Minute Maid Park the other day. “The people that were my customers weren’t that happy with me because sometimes they didn’t get their paper until 7 or 8 o’clock at night, by the time practice was over. But it was fun. I made some money.”

Biggio remains so proud of that part of his youth in Kings Park that he mentioned it during his 2015 induction speech in Cooperstown. Also, that weekend, his display case prominently featured his 1983 Hansen Award trophy, presented by Newsday to the top high school football player in Suffolk. “We kind of thought about what the fans wanted to see,” he said.

He still owns a house in New Jersey (having played college ball at Seton Hall) and visits the metropolitan area, but Houston is home and he loves watching this Astros squad.

“It reminds me of the team we had in the late ’90s when we all got along well, we all enjoyed it, and when game time came, we were all ready to play,” he said. “And they’re good.”