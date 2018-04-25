Twins designated hitter Logan Morrison continues to be a favorite target for Yankees fans. When he came to the plate Wednesday night at the Stadium, the boos were lusty and plentiful. When he made an out, the cheers had a little more heart.

The passion dates to last season, when Morrison, then with the Rays, felt irked that Gary Sanchez had been selected over him to compete in the Home Run Derby at the All-Star Game. At the time, Morrison had 24 homers and Sanchez had 13.

Yankees fans didn’t appreciate the remark then. The pot was stirred further Tuesday when Morrison told the Pioneer Press of St. Paul: “They didn’t like the Gary Sanchez thing with the Home Run Derby, but you can’t fix stupid, you know?”

After Wednesday night’s game, Morrison tried to clarify the situation.

“I was talking about the process for selecting the players for the Home Run Derby when I said ‘stupid,’ ’’ Morrison said. “It wasn’t about the fans. But if they are going to boo me over something like that, I don’t understand. It was nothing about Gary Sanchez.

“Gary and I have talked and squashed it. It’s a non-issue for him and it’s a non-issue for me. They should know that.”

Nevertheless, Morrison said he doesn’t expect to be treated any differently at Thursday afternoon’s series finale.

“I am sure that all these boos are still about that, even though it’s from last July, but it’s OK,” he said. “I don’t care.”

Drury rehab game

Brandon Drury went 2-for-4 with an RBI in his first rehab game for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Drury has been out since April 7 with migraines and blurred vision.