Logan Morrison agrees to minor-league deal with Yankees, a source confirms

The veteran first baseman/designated hitter hit a career-high 38 home runs with the Rays in 2017.

Minnesota's Logan Morrison celebrates his two-run homer on

Minnesota's Logan Morrison celebrates his two-run homer on Aug. 4, 2018. Photo Credit: AP/Bruce Kluckhohn

By Mike Rose


The Yankees have signed veteran first baseman/designated hitter Logan Morrison to a minor-league deal, a source confirmed to Newsday's Erik Boland.

Morrison hit a career-high 38 home runs in 149 games with the Rays in 2017, but appeared in just 95 games with the Twins last season and hit .186 with 13 home runs.

The Yankees have had 13 players land on the injured list this season, including first baseman Greg Bird, who is on the 10-day IL with a plantar fascia tear in his left foot. Luke Voit, who is hitting .219 with four home runs and 15 RBIs this season, played first base in Thursday night's 6-1 loss to the Royals. The Yankees recalled first baseman Mike Ford from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to take Bird's roster spot. Ford was the designated hitter Thursday night.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said on Thursday that it's possible third baseman Miguel Andujar, who is rehabbing a slight labrum tear in his right shoulder, could come back as a first baseman or designated hitter if throws from third become a problem.

Morrison was critical of Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez being named to the 2017 Home Run Derby. Morrison had 24 home runs at the All-Star break but did not get a invite to the Home Run Derby. Sanchez had 13 home runs at the All-Star break that season.

