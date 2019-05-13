Luis Cessa will start for the Yankees on Monday night at Yankee Stadium against the Orioles, the team announced about five hours before the scheduled first pitch.

Jonathan Loaisiga, originally slated to start, was later placed on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to Friday) with a right shoulder strain. In a corresponding move, the Yankees recalled righthander Chance Adams from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Loaisiga struggled in his most recent start last Wednesday. He gave up four earned runs on six hits and two walks in four innings while getting the loss to the Mariners. Cessa came in to pitch three innings in relief, allowing one earned run on three hits while striking out five. Cessa hasn’t started a game this season and has 19 career starts in four seasons with the Yankees.

There’s an 85 percent chance of rain in the Bronx from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Monday. The chance of rain drops to 35 percent by 9 p.m.

"All gates will open ON TIME at 5:00pm with the expectation the game will be played tonight, weather permitting," the Yankees tweeted at around 3:30 p.m.

The Yankees also optioned outfielder Mike Tauchman to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to make room on the roster for Aaron Hicks, who was reinstated before Monday's game.