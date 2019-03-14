DUNEDIN, Fla. — Luis Cessa continued his impressive spring training with four shutout innings on Thursday in the Yankees’ 1-1 tie against the Blue Jays at Dunedin Stadium.

Cessa, who is moving into lock status as a member of the Opening Day rotation, lowered his ERA to 0.69 in his third start and fourth appearance. He allowed two hits, walked one and struck out three in a 68-pitch effort.

With Luis Severino and CC Sabathia expected to begin the season on the injured list, the Yankees have two openings in the rotation. Cessa, 26, has been the team’s best pitcher in Florida.

“Cessa was really good again,” manager Aaron Boone said. “I thought his two-seam fastball today was really good, which is really good to see. Another exciting step forward for him.”

Said Cessa: “The coaches, the manager, everybody has their decision. I’m just trying to do my job and just waiting.”

Tulo booed

Troy Tulowitzki, who was released by Toronto in December with $38 million left on his contract, was booed heartily by Blue Jays fans.

“You hear it,” said Tulowitzki, who went 1-for-2 with a walk. “But I don’t pay attention to it. Like I keep saying this whole spring, it’s just fun to be out there playing baseball.”

Dellin dealin’

Dellin Betances threw two innings in a simulated game in Tampa in an attempt to build up his arm strength after he reported late due to the birth of his son.

“I felt better that second inning,” said Betances, whose velocity has been down.

Boone said: “Arm strength will be there . . . I don’t think that (velocity) went away when he fell asleep over the winter.”

Wilson visiting

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson will visit Yankees camp on Friday and stay for the weekend. The Yankees acquired Wilson from the Texas Rangers organization last February. Wilson, who played in 93 minor-league games in the Colorado system from 2010-2011 before becoming a Super Bowl-winning QB, was in Yankees camp for a week last year and struck out in his only at-bat.