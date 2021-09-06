Yankees fans who have been clamoring for prospect Luis Gil to get another opportunity to start will be pleased come Wednesday.

Aaron Boone announced before Monday afternoon’s 8-0 loss to the Blue Jays that the 23-year-old Gil, who has a 0.00 ERA in three big-league starts, is expected to start Wednesday against Toronto and righty Alex Manoah.

Gerrit Cole is slated to start Tuesday against Long Island’s Steven Matz and the Yankees have not yet determined who will start Thursday’s series finale against the Blue Jays, though Nestor Cortes Jr., who would have lined up to start Wednesday, is a strong possibility.

Additionally, with the Yankees in the midst of a stretch of 20 straight games, Boone has said the club mixing in a sixth starter once or twice in that time is likely.

As for Gil, the righthander, though experiencing his share of issues this season with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (4-0 but with a 4.66 ERA in 11 games), hasn’t blinked in the big leagues, starting with his MLB debut Aug. 3 against Baltimore when he struck out six and walked one over six scoreless innings.

Overall, Gil has not allowed a run in 15 2/3 total innings, giving up nine hits and seven walks with 18 strikeouts. After taking Wednesday’s rotation turn – and perhaps one more after that – the hard-throwing Gil could stick as the Yankees are considering him for a bullpen role down the stretch.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Gallo on the move?

Following Sunday’s loss Boone said he would consider moving Joey Gallo, hitting .130 with a .617 OPS in 35 games as a Yankee after hearing plenty of boos during his 0-for-4, four-strikeout afternoon Sunday, down in the order.

"I think it's fair to say he's grinding right now and pressing to get something done and wanting to ingratiate himself here (in New York) and I feel like he's wearing that a little bit," Boone said. "So it's something I'll talk about."

Extra bases

Luis Severino, who hasn’t pitched in a game since undergoing Tommy John surgery in February 2020 and who twice this summer experienced last-minute setbacks when he was on the verge of returning, is slated to throw a bullpen Tuesday. Domingo German, on the IL since Aug. 1 with right shoulder inflammation, also is supposed to throw a bullpen Tuesday. While either pitcher returning at some point over the next month would be considered a bonus, it is not something the Yankees are counting on either.