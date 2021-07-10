TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
Yankees prospect Luis Gil has noticed that Triple-A hitters foul off more pitches than their Double-A counterparts do

Yankees minor league pitcher Luis Gil throwing in

Yankees minor league pitcher Luis Gil throwing in a game earlier this season. Credit: Tim Dougherty / Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders

By Mike Ruiz michael.ruiz@newsday.com
Since being called up to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on June 15, Yankees starting pitching prospect Luis Gil has discovered that something is different at the Triple-A level.

Is it the reality of facing hitters with greater power, many also on the verge of the major leagues? Could it be their sharper sense of plate discipline or heightened ability to decipher pitches compared to the lower minor-league levels?

In the 23-year-old righthander’s early experience, it turns out to be the impact of the foul ball.

"The biggest difference between Double-A and Triple-A is that hitters foul off more pitches," Gil, ranked by MLB Pipeline as the No. 5 prospect in the Yankees’ minor league system, said via an interpreter on Thursday. "So that forces my pitch count to go higher than it would at Double-A. They battle a lot more."

Acquired in a trade with the Minnesota Twins for outfielder Jake Cave in 2018, the 6-2, 185-pound native of the Dominican Republic has been known to light up the radar gun with a fastball that routinely reaches the high 90s, and even triple-digits at times. Gil also features a mid-80s slider and changeup.

Having gone 2-0 with a 4.26 ERA and a 1.47 WHIP in his first four starts for the RailRiders, Gil said he’s learned of another key component to finding success at the Triple-A level.

"Locating my pitches is the main thing," he said. "And trying to make adjustments from pitch to pitch. I’m figuring out that the quicker I can make adjustments, then the better I’ll be."

Gil said now is the time to place greater focus on honing his secondary pitches, particularly his slider.

"That’s something that I’m really aware of," he said. "The key is to use them and get comfortable with them and expect the results, but to practice it everywhere."

That will be an integral part of Gil’s continued development, as he acknowledged that the increase in foul balls has been the primary contributor toward an uptick in walks. He has struck out 22 batters in 19 innings but also has walked 15.

Projected to receive a promotion to the Bronx sometime next season — if not this year — Gil could be expected to move into the bullpen for the Yankees with such a high-powered arm.

He certainly would embrace the challenge of pitching in relief.

"I’ve never done it before," he said. "But I’m a guy that knows that if that happens, I’m going to have to figure it out. I’m very open-minded to do whatever it takes to play in the big leagues. That’s my goal. If it’s in the bullpen, I’ll figure it out."

