It was, in the words of Aaron Boone, "hard news" to take.

Less than 24 hours after disclosing ace Gerrit Cole would be lost for a time after testing positive for COVID-19, Boone added Jordan Montgomery to that list before Tuesday night’s game against the Orioles.

Two of the Yankees’ top starters gone until further notice.

Still, Boone said, "it creates an opportunity for some other people to go and make a name for themselves and do something to help us win ballgames."

Tuesday night that was rookie righthander Luis Gil.

The 23-year-old, considered among the Yankees' top pitching prospects but who had not pitched above Class-A ball before this season, played a starring role in a 13-1 victory over the Orioles in front of 30,815 at the Stadium.

Gil, who started the season with Double-A Somerset and had not been especially impressive since being promoted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (3-0 but with a 5.64 ERA in eight starts there), controlled the Orioles (38-68) over six scoreless innings, allowing four hits and one walk with six strikeouts.

And while the performance does require the necessary asterisk because it was against one of the worst teams in the sport, that same team took it to the Yankees the night before. Indeed, the Yankees needed a lift and Gil, regardless of who it came against, provided one.

Gil received plenty of run support from an offense shut down the night before. The Yankees, who went hitless in their first 21 plate appearances Monday in a 7-1 loss, had 15 hits Tuesday, an outburst that included a three-run homer by Giancarlo Stanton – which made it 9-0 in the fourth – who totaled four RBIs. Aaron Judge also homered, his 22nd, a solo shot in the eighth.

Anthony Rizzo, 5-for-11 with two homers, five runs and four RBIs in his first four games with the Yankees, added two more hits and two more runs Tuesday. DJ LeMahieu also had two hits and two runs as did Gleyber Torres, Gary Sanchez and Judge..

Long Island’s Stephen Ridings, who was born in Huntington and went to St. Anthony’s High School, made his major league debut in the game, following Gil to the mound in the seventh and delivering mo.stly filth. The 6-8 Ridings, the tallest player in the Yankees’ system, took the mound with a 9-0 lead and struck out the first batter he faced, DJ Stewart, with a 100-mph fastball and got the second, Pedro Severino, with a curveball. Maikel Franco doubled but Ridings struck out Pat Valaika with a slider to end the 16-pitch inning (13 strikes).

Gil, also making his debut, showed no nerves. He delivered a first-pitch strike, which came in at 98 mph, to O’s leadoff man Cedric Mullins, who would fly to left. Gil recorded his first big-league strikeout a batter later, getting Ramon Urias to swing and miss at a 99-mph fastball. Ryan Mountcastle reached on an infield single, but Anthony Santander flied to right to end the 11-pitch inning.

The Yankees gave the rookie his first lead in the big leagues in the second against overmatched Orioles lefty Alexander Wells, who came in 1-1 with a 5.28 ERA.

Sanchez singled with two outs and Torres roped a full-count changeup into the gap in right-center, the RBI double making it 1-0.

The offense blew it open in the third as the first five batters reached in the five-run inning, the key hits Rizzo's single, an RBI single by Stanton and RBI double by Gary Sanchez that made it 5-0. Righthander Adam Plutko replaced Wells after Sanchez's double and Torres greeted him with a sacrifice fly to make it 6-0. Wells was charged with six runs and seven hits over 2 1/3 innings.

Gil allowed back-to-back singles with two outs to Santander and Austin Hays in the fourth but nothing else, still very much in control through four having thrown just 58 pitches (41 strikes).