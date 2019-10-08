MINNEAPOLIS — Luis Severino didn’t have his good stuff, didn’t bend, didn’t break, didn’t pitch past the fourth inning and didn’t qualify for the win.

But the most important “didn’t” of all — Severino didn’t allow a run in the Yankees’ AL Division Series-clinching 5-1 victory over the Twins at Target Field on Monday night.

Severino pitched four innings — one of them extremely hairy — and left after throwing 83 pitches in his fourth start of the season to help the Yankees complete a three-game sweep.

Severino didn’t have his command early and his velocity was down a tick at the start. He walked leadoff man Max Kepler on four pitches in the bottom of the first before getting a fly ball to left from Jorge Polanco and a 4-4-3 double play off the bat of Nelson Cruz.

Severino had a 1-0 lead when he took the mound in the second thanks to Gleyber Torres' home run off Jake Odorizzi in the top half.

Eddie Rosario led off with a double high off the rightfield wall. Mitch Garver walked and Luis Arraez fisted a single to left to load the bases. The sellout crowd of 41,121 was in a full-throated frenzy as Miguel Sano came to the plate.

Something inside Severino clicked. He got Sano to pop out to first base on a 3-and-2 pitch. He struck out Marwin Gonzalez on 1-and-2 , with all four pitches in the at-bat being sliders. He struck out Jake Cave looking at another slider to end the inning with the Yankees still ahead.

It was 2-0 when Severino next took the mound on Brett Gardner’s two-out, RBI single in the top of the third. With Gio Urshela on third, the Twins had third baseman Sano shift about four steps away from the base just before Odorizzi threw the pitch to Gardner, who grounded it to the exact spot Sano had just vacated.

The Twins tried to rally in their half. Polanco singled with one out and Rosario hit a two-out single to bring up Garver, who worked the count to 3-and-2. With Tommy Kahnle warming up in the bullpen, Severino blew a 98 mile per hour fastball past Garver to end the inning.

In the fourth, Severino had his only 1-2-3 inning. But it still wasn’t easy.

Arraez grounded out to short. Sano got the count to 3-and-2 before striking out on a 97-mph heater. Gonzalez lined a potential double that first baseman D.J. LeMahieu snared with a leap — one of several excellent defensive plays by the Yankees on the night.

Kahnle took over for Severino to start the fifth and was followed by four other relievers, with Chad Green being awarded the win.

Severino will get another chance for a ‘W’— when the Yankees face the Astros or Rays in the ALCS.