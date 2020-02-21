TAMPA, Fla. – Luis Severino couldn’t hide his frustration and didn’t try.

“I just want to play baseball, I just want to pitch,” the righthander said somberly in the Yankees clubhouse Friday morning.

Severino, who signed a four-year, $40 million extension last spring, was shut down Thursday after experiencing discomfort in his right forearm, an on-and-off-and-on-again occurrence throughout the offseason, something that dates to last October and his start in Game 3 of the ALCS.

The sensation, which Severino described a couple of times as “soreness” and once as “pain,” only occurs after the pitcher throws his changeup, deepening the mystery.

“It’s so weird, that’s why I don’t get it,” said Severino, who started last season on the injured list with a right shoulder injury and ended up appearing in just three regular-season games because of that and a mysterious lat injury that happened during his rehab. “I can throw my fastball and slider and I don’t feel it. It’s only one pitch.”

Severino twice underwent MRIs in New York – once in December and once in January – and a CT Scan during the January visit. All of those tests came back negative.

Severino, who turned 26 Thursday, was slated to be evaluated later in the day Friday by the team physician, Dr. Chris Ahmad.

“It’s kind of soreness,” Severino said of what he’s felt in recent days. “I feel like after you throw a big game and throw nine innings, a type of soreness like that, but it doesn’t go away that fast. Actually, today I feel way better than yesterday, and I would say I could wake up tomorrow and be good to throw. It’s something that I don’t understand.”

Nor, he reiterated, does he understand why the soreness happens after throwing a changeup, a pitch Severino said he throws the same as always.

“That’s also the weird thing I don’t understand,” Severino said. “If I implemented a new pitch I could say, ‘OK, this is why it’s going on.’ Like I said, I don’t have an explanation why this is happening.”

How confident is Severino he’ll have this behind him soon and that he’ll be ready by Opening Day?

“I hope,” he said. “I hope this is nothing. I hope this goes away tomorrow and I’ll be good for bullpens, sim games and then start pitching here in spring training. I hope it’s nothing.”