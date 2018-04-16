Yankees manager Aaron Boone was direct in discussing his expectations for Luis Severino after the righthander struggled against the Red Sox last week.

“Look,” Boone said before Monday night’s game against the Marlins, “when we give Luis the ball, we expect good things.”

Boone wasn’t disappointed as Severino blanked the Marlins for six innings, allowing one hit and one walk and striking out eight in a 12-1 victory at the Stadium.

After Severino allowed five runs, eight hits and three walks in five innings in a 14-1 loss at Boston last Tuesday, the Yankees ace looked like the pitcher who finished third in the American League Cy Young voting last season.

The righthander struck out four of the first six batters he faced and didn’t allow a hit until Miguel Rojas’ double on a full count to lead off the fourth. His slider, which Boone said wasn’t great in the loss to Boston, was the final pitch in four of his eight strikeouts, with the other four punchouts coming on fastballs of at least 98 mph.

Severino (3-1, 2.63 ERA) retired the final nine Marlins he faced after Rojas’ double as his WHIP dropped to 0.96. Excluding his start against the Red Sox, Severino has allowed only two runs in 19 innings this year.

Even in the Boston loss, Boone said there were positives in how Severino pushed through five innings, allowing one run over his final three frames.

“I thought for struggling there in those first few innings,” Boone said of the Boston start, “I thought he rallied a little bit and was at least able to give us five innings when he wasn’t at his best on kind of a crummy night, so I would expect him to go out there and be on top of his game tonight.”

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Even though the Yankees entered Monday having not played since Friday, Boone stressed the importance of Severino getting back to pitching deep into games with the Yankees set to play 20 games in 21 days, starting with Monday’s win. Dating to last season, Severino has thrown quality starts in nine of his last 12 starts, including two of his four outings this season.