DETROIT — It’s reached the point where the spectacular has become routine for Luis Severino.

Monday afternoon brought the latest example.

With his club in the midst of a three-city trip and staring at the always unwanted doubleheader, the Yankees ace righthander, backed by three home runs, shut down the Tigers in a 7-4 victory in front of 28,016 at Comerica Park.

Domingo German was slated to take the mound in the nightcap for the Yankees (38-17), who mostly cruised in winning their fifth straight, though a sloppy ninth led to Aaron Boone calling on Aroldis Chapman for a one-out save.

Severino, who came in 6-0 with a 1.95 ERA over his previous nine starts, allowed two runs (one earned), four hits and no walks over eight innings. The 24-year-old, who improved to 9-1 with a 2.20 ERA, struck out 10, giving him nine career starts with 10 or more strikeout and his fourth such outing this season.

After allowing a first-inning run on Miguel Cabrera’s one-out RBI double, Severino fell into a groove, retiring 10 straight. When that streak ended Severino was comfortably ahead, thanks to Gleyber Torres’ 10th homer in the third, which tied it, and a six-run fourth highlighted by a solo homer by Greg Bird (No. 2) and a three-run shot by Austin Romine (No. 4).

After the Yankees went down in order in the first, the Tigers (28-32) got on the board in the bottom half. Nick Castellanos sliced a 0-and-2 slider to right and the still-dangerous Cabrera roped a 1-and-1 changeup into the leftfield corner for an RBI double.

Torres tied it in the third with one out, taking a 3-and-1 fastball the other way, just over the wall in right for his 10th homer.

Bird gave the Yankees the lead for good in the fourth, leading off by driving a 2-and-1 fastball to right for his second homer since his big-league season began May 26, the first of six straight hits to start the inning against overmatched Tigers righty Drew VerHagen (0-2).

Giancarlo Stanton followed Bird’s blast with a single to right and he went to third on a single by Didi Gregorius. Miguel Andujar lined an RBI single to center to make it 3-1 and Clint Frazier, brought up from the minors to serve as the “26th man” for the doubleheader, sent an RBI single to left made it 4-1. Romine promptly cleared the bases, extending his hitting streak to 11 games with his fourth homer to blow it open at 7-1.

The Tigers got one back, on an unearned run, in the fifth. Severino retired the first two batters of the inning before Leonys Martin rolled a routine grounder to second. Torres bobbled the ball, then rushed his throw, his eighth error allowing Martin to pull into second. Castellanos’ second hit of the day, a liner to left, brought in Martin to make it 7-2. Severino, who threw 112 pitches (85 strikes), did not allow another baserunner in his outing, retiring 10 straight after the Martin single.

Jonathan Holder allowed two unearned runs, which followed a dropped pop-up by Romine, in the ninth, that made it 7-4. That made Boone bring on Chapman, who struck out pinch hitter Victor Martinez for his 14th save.