TAMPA, Fla. – Luis Severino got his wish.

So, too, did the Yankees.

The ace righthander, scheduled to have his arbitration hearing Friday afternoon in St. Petersburg, instead earlier in the day reached an agreement with the Yankees on a four-year extension worth in the range of $40 million, a source confirmed.

The deal, which has a club option for 2023, will become official after Severino passes a physical. The sides had been talking extension in recent weeks in the hopes of avoiding the hearing.

“I think any player doesn’t want to be in that situation,” Severino said Wednesday of the at-times contentious arbitration process.

Severino, already tabbed by manager Aaron Boone as his likely Opening Day starter, finished last season 19-8 with a 3.39 ERA. He struck 220 in 191 1/3 innings.

The righthander got off to a 13-2 start with a 1.98 ERA, but it was mostly a struggle from there as Severino went 6-6 with a 5.67 ERA over his last 14 starts.

Severino, who turns 25 on Wednesday, is 41-25 with a 3.51 ERA in 96 games, including 85 starts, during his four-year career with the Yankees.