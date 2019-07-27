BOSTON — Neither Dellin Betances nor Luis Severino has thrown a regular-season pitch for the Yankees this season and won’t do so in the near future.

But the pair finally could progress to throwing off the mound in the next week to seven days, and Aaron Boone, while not outright making plans on how he’d use them, doesn’t doubt they will be factors in 2019.

“I look at them as they’re going to be part of the mix, I do,” Boone said before Saturday's 9-5 loss to the Red Sox. “We’re obviously still a ways off from that, but we do have time for that.”

Betances, who started the season on the injured list with a right shoulder impingement and had a couple of setbacks — including a lat strain — in his rehab, extended to 90 feet Saturday in his throwing program. Severino, who also has had setbacks, including a lat strain, during his rehab from the right rotator cuff inflammation that caused him to start the season in the IL, went to 75 feet Thursday and threw at 90 Saturday.

“[Betances] should hopefully be on the mound sometime this week at some point, and I think Sevy probably closely after that as long as everything continues to go well,'' Boone said. "So far [it] seems like they’re both on track.”

General manager Brian Cashman, of course, is attempting to upgrade both his rotation and his bullpen before Wednesday’s 4 p.m. trade deadline, but with prices remaining “through the roof” for available pitchers on the market, in the words of one opposing team executive, getting back Severino and Betances for the stretch run could be critical.

“We understand that those are obviously two dynamic pitchers that have a chance to really impact us,” Boone said. “So we’re hoping that it continues to go like it is right now, and if that’s the case, the timeline should allow them to get back and play a big role for us.”

A wild card could be Jonathan Loaisiga. The righthander, on the IL since May 10 with a right shoulder strain, threw a simulated game Thursday and was scheduled to throw a side session Saturday. Boone said the next step after that would be “probably” being sent out on a rehab assignment. Though Loaisiga primarily has been a starter in his development, Boone said if he heals in time to help the Yankees this season, it will be as a reliever.

Gio good

Gio Urshela, who turned his right ankle rounding first on his double in the eighth — and was checked on by Boone and trainer Steve Donohue — said it felt fine after the game and that he expects to play Sunday.

"I’m good,” said Urshela, who appeared to be fine later in the inning when he scored on Kyle Higashioka’s two-run single.

Maybin OK

Cameron Maybin, who started Friday night’s game in leftfield after being activated from the injured list (left calf) earlier in the day, was not in the lineup Saturday. It had nothing to do with the outfielder crashing into the Green Monster in left while pursuing Sam Travis double in the seventh inning, Boone said.

“He’s good,” Boone said. “Just with us bringing him back a little bit early, that was his first nine innings [in a game], and him running the bases a lot [Friday], I just felt like it was best to give him today [off].”

Maybin, who went 1-for-3 Friday — the hit was an infield single — said his calf came through the game all right.

“I felt pretty good. I felt like I got my legs back under me,” he said. “The infield knock, I felt I got down the line pretty good. Good to get out there.”

As for plowing into the unforgiving Monster, Maybin said: “That wall is as hard as it looks. But I feel OK.”

Tauchman tremendous

Mike Tauchman doesn’t quite match Urshela in the “surprise of the year” category for the Yankees, but he's making a run at it.

The 28-year-old outfielder, acquired in a hardly-noticed deal during the final days of spring training, entered Saturday 20-for-40 this month, including 8-for-12 against lefthanded pitching, with two homers, five doubles, a triple, five walks, 14 runs and 11 RBIs. All that in addition to playing mostly standout defense in the outfield.

“Didn’t know a lot about him the days leading up to us getting him,” Boone said. “Felt like we were getting a good athlete, a good defender, a guy that had a lot of success already in the minor leagues. He’s been great. He’s played a really nice role for us. Now here of late, obviously getting some more everyday reps and has really taken advantage. He’s really had an impact for us.”

Tauchman went 0-for-4 Saturday but threw out Michael Chavis at second trying to stretch a single.

Gardner latest

Brett Gardner, placed on the IL Thursday with left knee inflammation, traveled back to New York on Friday and received a cortisone shot.

“He’s doing well,” Boone said. “We’ll see him when we get back but expect it to be the short version of the 10 days [IL stint].”