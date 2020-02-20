Yankees pitcher Luis Severino will be shut down for a couple of days with right forearm soreness, manager Aaron Boone said Thursday.

Severino did not participate in his scheduled bullpen session on Thursday because of the soreness.

The soreness dates to his start in Game 3 of the ALCS against the Astros on Oct. 15, Boone said. Severino will see a doctor on Friday, Boone said.

When asked if Severino, who turned 26 on Thursday, would be ready for the start of the regular season, Boone said, "We'll see . . . First thing is trying to get our arms around what’s going on.”

Yankees GM Brian Cashman said that the Yankees have done a series of tests, multiple times, on Severino’s forearm throughout the offseason, with all of them coming back negative. The only thing was a non-symptomatic finding of a “loose body” in the elbow that’s not causing Severino any problems.

The news comes as slugger Aaron Judge also deals with right shoulder soreness. Judge ramped up his throwing on Thursday and will hit off a tee on Friday, Boone said.

