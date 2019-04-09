TODAY'S PAPER
45° Good Evening
SEARCH
45° Good Evening
SportsBaseballYankees

Yankees' Luis Severino shut down for at least six weeks with lat strain

The injury s unrelated to his rehabbing of an inflamed rotator cuff.

Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino Looks on in

Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino Looks on in the third inning n Game 3 of the ALDS against the Red Sox on Oct. 8, 2018, at Yankee Stadium. Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
Print

HOUSTON –  The good news was Luis Severino did not injure his shoulder further.

But there was more than enough bad news.

An MRI performed on the righthander late Tuesday afternoon in New York showed a Grade 2 lat strain, according to the Yankees. Severino, who had been rehabbing in Tampa from right rotator cuff inflammation that shelved him on March 5, will be shut down for at least six weeks, the club said. It is a new injury, unrelated to the inflammation.

The 25-year-old Severino had been making progress, throwing on flat ground for around two weeks, stretching out as far as 130 feet on Saturday. But while playing catch Monday he “didn’t feel as great” as he had been feeling, in the words of Aaron Boone, necessitating Tuesday’s evaluation.

While Tuesday’s test didn’t show anything season-ending with the shoulder, just how much, if anything, Severino will be able to contribute in 2019 suddenly becomes a question.

The Yankees for now will continue to plug that hole from inside the organization.

While there will be yet another uproar from some to go the free-agent route — namely Dallas Keuchel, who remains unsigned — indications continue to be the Yankees will not go in that direction. They will without question look to the trade market, but deals of that significance at this point of the baseball season happen infrequently. 

Andujar taking forward step

Miguel Andujar faces the first major hurdle in his rehab from the right shoulder sprain that landed him on the injured list April 1, and the third baseman is “super excited” about it.

Andujar, who has been taking grounders but not throwing, will test out the shoulder on Wednesday by playing catch.

“Definitely excited,” Andujar said through his translator before Tuesday night’s game. “It’s going to be one of those things that, once I play catch, is going to tell you how am I really doing, what kind of progress I’ve made.”

Andujar suffered a slight tear in his labrum diving back to third base during a loss to the Orioles March 31. It is an injury that often requires surgery but doctors recommended a period of rehab, then reevaluation to see if that can be avoided.

“Hopefully it’s a big step for him,” Boone said of Andujar throwing Wednesday.

Boone has expressed optimism since Andujar went to the IL because of how the 24-year-old’s shoulder has responded, the pain steadily decreasing.

Is Andujar optimistic he’ll be able to avoid surgery?

“I’m following all the protocol that we have in place to heal and recover,” Andujar said. “Following every single step. But at the end, we have to wait and see how I’m going to feel once I go through the whole process. We have to wait and see really.”

Newsday

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

St. John's head coach Chris Mullin reacts to Chris Mullin steps down as St. John's coach
Former baseball player Lenny Dykstra sits during his Dykstra sues ex-teammate Darling, alleging defamation
Islanders head coach Barry Trotz speaks with the It's time for Isles to take advantage of home ice
Robin Lehner of the Islanders celebrates after defeating Best: Trotz's feel for goalies has been right all season
Nets guard Joe Harris dunks as Raptors guard Nets believe they'll be competitive in playoffs
Knicks small forward Kevin Knox controls the ball Knox trying to become complete player