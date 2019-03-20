TODAY'S PAPER
49° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
49° Good Afternoon
SportsBaseballYankees

Luis Severino starts rehab for Yankees with 25 pain-free throws

Brett Gardner slated to start the season in centerfield for injured teammate Aaron Hicks.

Yankees pitcher Luis Severino throws a bullpen session

Yankees pitcher Luis Severino throws a bullpen session at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa on Feb. 14, 2019. Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
Print

TAMPA, Fla. – Step one in Luis Severino’s rehab was a positive one.

The righthander picked up a ball Wednesday morning for the first time since he was shut down March 5 with rotator cuff inflammation and made 25 throws at 60 feet.

“I don’t feel anything at all,” Severino said of his right shoulder afterward.

The 25-year-old did say he felt “a little bit off,” but only mechanically.

“I’ve been out for two weeks,” he said. “We’ll see tomorrow if I feel better.”

Severino, whom general manager Brian Cashman has said likely won’t be back until May at the earliest, is scheduled to play catch again on Thursday, this time making 50 throws at 60 feet.

“That’s a good thing,” he said of not feeling any discomfort in the shoulder. “I know I’m not [going to pitch] maybe the first month of the season, but I feel happy that I’ll be back and feel 100 percent and be able to help my team.”

Now in center ...

With centerfielder Aaron Hicks set to start the season on the injured list, that means centerfield duties will fall to veteran Brett Gardner, who will shift there from left. Before the Yankees played the Astros Wednesday in West Palm Beach, Aaron Boone said the 35-year-old Gardner will start in center in the March 28 season-opener and then, after the March 29 off day, likely play six straight.

“He would be the guy,” Boone said.

Hicks is eligible to come off the injured list on April 4. If he’s not ready and Gardner needs a day off, Boone said Tyler Wade could be an option for center. Wade has been used primarily as an infielder in his career, though he’s seen some limited time in all three outfield positions.

“I think a lot of it kind of depends on how long Hicks is out,” Boone said. “But [if] we feel a need to give a guy a day off here and there, yeah, Tyler Wade comes into that mix, potentially, sure.”

With David Lennon in West Palm Beach

Newsday

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Le'Veon Bell in the AFC Championship Game Bell describes why he joined the Jets in SI interview
Valtteri Filppula of the Islanders skates against the Filppula out four weeks with upper-body injury
Brewers starting pitcher Gio Gonzalez throws during the Gonzalez thankful for opportunity with Yankees
Dwayne Haskins of the Ohio State Buckeyes throws NFL mock draft 3.0: Free agency edition
D'Angelo Russell of the Nets reacts after the Russell's 44 points sparks Nets' wild comeback vs. Kings
Zdeno Chara of the Bruins fights with Matt Matt Martin takes one for team in fight with Chara