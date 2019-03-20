TAMPA, Fla. – Step one in Luis Severino’s rehab was a positive one.

The righthander picked up a ball Wednesday morning for the first time since he was shut down March 5 with rotator cuff inflammation and made 25 throws at 60 feet.

“I don’t feel anything at all,” Severino said of his right shoulder afterward.

The 25-year-old did say he felt “a little bit off,” but only mechanically.

“I’ve been out for two weeks,” he said. “We’ll see tomorrow if I feel better.”

Severino, whom general manager Brian Cashman has said likely won’t be back until May at the earliest, is scheduled to play catch again on Thursday, this time making 50 throws at 60 feet.

“That’s a good thing,” he said of not feeling any discomfort in the shoulder. “I know I’m not [going to pitch] maybe the first month of the season, but I feel happy that I’ll be back and feel 100 percent and be able to help my team.”

Now in center ...

With centerfielder Aaron Hicks set to start the season on the injured list, that means centerfield duties will fall to veteran Brett Gardner, who will shift there from left. Before the Yankees played the Astros Wednesday in West Palm Beach, Aaron Boone said the 35-year-old Gardner will start in center in the March 28 season-opener and then, after the March 29 off day, likely play six straight.

“He would be the guy,” Boone said.

Hicks is eligible to come off the injured list on April 4. If he’s not ready and Gardner needs a day off, Boone said Tyler Wade could be an option for center. Wade has been used primarily as an infielder in his career, though he’s seen some limited time in all three outfield positions.

“I think a lot of it kind of depends on how long Hicks is out,” Boone said. “But [if] we feel a need to give a guy a day off here and there, yeah, Tyler Wade comes into that mix, potentially, sure.”

With David Lennon in West Palm Beach