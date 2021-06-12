TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsBaseballYankees

Yankees righthander Luis Severino exits rehab start with groin injury

Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino gives remarks during

Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino gives remarks during a press conference before a game against the Houston Astros in the ALCS, Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in the Bronx. Credit: Corey Sipkin

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
Print

PHILADELPHIA — Hold off on those assumptions about Luis Severino joining the Yankees' rotation early in the second half of the season.

The righthander left Saturday afternoon’s outing with High-A Hudson Valley against the host Brooklyn Cyclones with a right groin injury, the Yankees said.

According to several observers in attendance, Severino had to be helped off the field after throwing a pitch in the second inning. The club said he will have an MRI Sunday.

Severino was making his second rehab outing as he recovers from the Tommy John surgery he underwent in February 2020,

The Yankees’ rotation, which entered the season with a slew of questions, already had taken some hits.

Corey Kluber is out for at least the next six to eight weeks, and quite possibly longer, with a right shoulder strain.

Jameson Taillon, the other headline acquisition for the rotation during the offseason, has struggled most of the season — never more so than Saturday, when he lasted one-third of an inning in his start against the Phillies as the Yankees fell behind 4-0.

The Yankees already figured to be in the market for rotation depth before the July 30 trade deadline. Depending on Severino’s prognosis, that urgency is likely to increase.

Newsday columnist Erik Boland

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

New York Sports

Giants head coach Joe Judge watches practice during
Judge: Giants a long way from worrying about expectations
Jacob deGrom #48 of the Mets looks on
DeGrom's MRI comes back 'clean' after Friday injury scare
Andrew Capobianco hugs Michael Hixon after
LI native Capobianco qualifies for Tokyo Olympics in diving
Jets running back Tevin Coleman (23) during Jets
Coleman '100% healthy' and ready to help Jets' run game
Oliver Wahlstrom of the Islanders warms up before
Wahlstrom close, but no guarantee to get back in Isles' lineup
New York Islanders' Casey Cizikas celebrates his winning
Cizikas feeling the love, wants to return it to Isles fans
Didn’t find what you were looking for?