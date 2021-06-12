PHILADELPHIA — Hold off on those assumptions about Luis Severino joining the Yankees' rotation early in the second half of the season.

The righthander left Saturday afternoon’s outing with High-A Hudson Valley against the host Brooklyn Cyclones with a right groin injury, the Yankees said.

According to several observers in attendance, Severino had to be helped off the field after throwing a pitch in the second inning. The club said he will have an MRI Sunday.

Severino was making his second rehab outing as he recovers from the Tommy John surgery he underwent in February 2020,

The Yankees’ rotation, which entered the season with a slew of questions, already had taken some hits.

Corey Kluber is out for at least the next six to eight weeks, and quite possibly longer, with a right shoulder strain.

Jameson Taillon, the other headline acquisition for the rotation during the offseason, has struggled most of the season — never more so than Saturday, when he lasted one-third of an inning in his start against the Phillies as the Yankees fell behind 4-0.

The Yankees already figured to be in the market for rotation depth before the July 30 trade deadline. Depending on Severino’s prognosis, that urgency is likely to increase.