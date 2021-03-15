TAMPA, Fla. – Broadcasters Michael Kay and John Sterling were reunited on Monday as they called the Yankees’ 4-2 victory over the Phillies on YES Network.

"It is a reunion 20 years in the making," Kay said at the open.

Kay and Sterling were the Yankees’ radio play-by-play team from 1992 until Game 7 of the 2001 World Series. Kay left to become the play-by-play announcer on YES. Sterling has been the radio voice of the Yankees since 1989.

Kay asked Sterling what he’s been doing over the last 20 years.

"Well, basically, I’ve been doing two things," Sterling said. "I’ve been watching you on YES and saying, ‘That’s baseball, Suzyn."

(Sterling was poking fun at himself for one of the favorite phrases he uses with his current broadcast partner, Suzyn Waldman.)

There were some awkward moments in the top of the first when the announcers were talking over each other. But the rest of the afternoon went as smoothly as could be expected when one announcer (Kay) is in his home studio and the other (Sterling) is in the YES studio in Stamford, Connecticut.

Neither was able to break out his signature home run call as the Yankees didn’t go deep. Sterling did get to utter his famous, "The Yankees Win," but he did it in a very subdued tone.

"Exhibition," he explained as Kay laughed.

Sterling and Kay will do it again next Monday night when they call another Yankees-Phillies spring training game on YES.

Trainer’s room

Zack Britton had surgery to remove a bone chip from his left elbow. Britton could be out 3-4 months . . . Miguel Andujar went to see a specialist and has a muscle strain in his right hand, manager Aaron Boone said, and "a little bit of a nerve issue there that they’re going to follow." He’s day-to-day . . . Catcher Robinson Chirinos will have surgery on Tuesday to repair his fractured right wrist and will be out 4-6 weeks.

Severino speaks

Luis Severino, who threw his first bullpen session on March 9, said he will be settling into a two-day-a-week throwing routine as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery.

Severino threw only fastballs in the 20-pitch outing. He will do the same when he throws again on Tuesday.

"Maybe later on we’re going to introduce some breaking pitches," said Severino, who hopes to be back by midseason. "I want to throw breaking pitches and see how it feels. Not [just] the same day, but also the next day, to see how my arm is recovering from throwing those pitches."