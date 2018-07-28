Incredibly, Sonny Gray has been the Yankees’ most reliable starter since the All-Star break. That’s not supposed to happen on a staff that has All-Star Luis Severino.

But the ace is in a hole, and the implications extend far beyond his latest setback, this one a 10-5 loss to the Royals in the first game of Saturday’s day-night doubleheader. It was Severino’s first loss at Yankee Stadium in 11 starts.

Severino’s third straight subpar performance — he has allowed 16 earned runs and 28 hits in 14 1⁄3 innings in that span — comes as the Yankees increasingly face the prospect of remaining in wild-card territory, a fate they fervently want to avoid. Talk of catching the first-place Red Sox has muted based on a month of play hovering near .500. Beginning with the games of June 22, the Yankees entered Saturday night’s action at 15-15 to Boston’s 22-7, turning a two-game lead into a 5 1⁄2-game deficit.

Severino left with a 6-0 deficit and to boos as he failed to make it out of the fifth inning. He’s 14-4 with a 2.94 earned run average, but consider that before his slump, he was contending with Red Sox ace Chris Sale for the Cy Young Award. Severino brought a 1.98 ERA into his July 7 start.

Aaron Boone knows the season may hinge on correcting whatever problems are plaguing him. “We gotta find the right adjustments in there to help him get back on track,’’ the manager said. “It seemed like he just kinda got a little out of sorts there and lost his command, especially with the fastball a little bit and got hurt with some pitches right on the plate. So this is a bump in the season for him, but he has everything to right the ship and we gotta find those little adjustments he can make and get him rolling again.’’

Severino seemed puzzled, saying, “I don’t know what’s the issue. I’ve been through this in the past.’’ He said he needs to work to “try to be myself again.’’

The Yankees had an opportunity to take an early lead, loading the bases with none out in the second. But Tyler Wade did not run on his nubber in front of the plate, allowing catcher Salvador Perez to step on the plate and tag Wade for an unassisted double play. Shane Robinson then flied out.

Rosell Herrera doubled home two runs in the third to give the Royals a 2-0 lead. With runners on second and third and one out in the fifth, Severino got ahead of Perez 0-and-2, but four pitches later, Perez lined a misplaced fastball for a two-run single to center. Former Met Lucas Duda followed with a two-run homer for a 6-0 lead.

“I guess it has to start with fastball command,’’ catcher Austin Romine said. “I was trying to reiterate to him stay down in the zone.’’

There still was ample opportunity for the Yankees to bail out Severino, though.

With two outs in the fifth, Giancarlo Stanton hit a two-run homer off an awning well above the loading dock to the leftfield side of Monument Park. It was measured at 447 feet.

In the sixth, Neil Walker singled home a run and Greg Bird scored when Romine hit into a double play. Kevin McCarthy, who pitched for Kellenberg on Long Island, later faced Stanton with the bases loaded. His hard liner to right had grand slam aspirations but was caught at the wall by Jorge Bonifacio.

The Yankees made it 6-5 in the seventh, but it also was the inning that took the air out of the rally. Didi Gregorius led off with a single and Gleyber Torres doubled off the right-centerfield wall, but Torres tried to advance to third on the throw to the plate and easily was thrown out by Perez. It broke a cardinal rule of not making the first out at third and sabotaged the rally. Bird flied out to deep leftfield, and after Walker and Romine singled, lefty Tim Hill struck out pinch hitter Miguel Andujar to end the inning.

“Obviously, in that situation there with no outs and us kinda coming back in that spot, you know, that definitely hurt and definitely was a mistake,’’ Boone said. “I like the fact that he’s in position to make a read, but it wasn’t the right read.’’

Said Torres, “In that moment, I think I got an opportunity to go to third base. I think it was a bad decision at that moment, but it happened when the game was moving a little faster . . . If I get the next opportunity, try to stay on the base and wait for Bird or other guys to get a hit and go to home plate.”

Brian Goodwin’s three-run homer off David Robertson gave the Royals a 9-5 lead and Duda added a sacrifice fly in the ninth.

With David Lennon