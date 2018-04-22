On this Sunday afternoon youth was served.

In a helping not produced by the Yankees in nearly 50 years.

Sending out a starting lineup with an average age of 26 years, 46 days, the Yankees coasted past the Blue Jays, 5-1, in front of 43,628 at the Stadium.

Twenty-one-year-old super-prospect Gleyber Torres made his big-league debut, starting at second base, and had a quiet day going 0-for-4.

But 24-year-old Luis Severino was terrific, allowing one run and three hits over seven innings, which lowered the righthander’s ERA 2.32.

And 23-year-old Miguel Andujar continued a torrid week at the plate, going 4-for-4, including two doubles, making it six straight games with an extra-base hit for the third baseman.

The elder member of the starting group, 29-year-old catcher Austin Romine, contributed a two-run double in the second that gave the Yankees (11-9), who took three of four from the Blue Jays (13-8), a 3-0 lead.

In the first inning Didi Gregorius, who at 28 has emerged as one the best shortstops in the game, hit his sixth homer of the season, tying him with Aaron Judge for team high and giving Severino (4-1) a lead he would not relinquish.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The average age of the starting lineup Sunday was the Yankees’ youngest since Sept. 26, 1970, according to the YES Network.

After Blue Jays lefthander and former Yankee Jaime Garcia (2-1) retired Aaron Hicks and Judge to start the first, Gregorius hammered a 1-and-1 fastball into the seats in right.

Severino wasted no time in providing a shutdown inning, setting down three straight — two on strikeouts — and needing just 12 pitches.

The Yankees tacked on in the bottom half of the second.

Gary Sanchez walked and, after Tyler Austin struck out, Andujar doubled, improving the third baseman to 8-for-17 with four doubles and two homers in his last five games. Torres, to a loud, standing ovation, made his big-league debut at the plate and struck out swinging on a 1-and-2 slider.

Romine, however, came through with a two-out hit, lining a 3-and-1 fastball the other way into the rightfield corner for a two-run double to make it 3-0.

Severino had what amounted to, for him on this day, a rough inning in the third.

Kevin Pillar led off with a single and Devon Travis walked. Severino stopped the rally there, getting Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to fly to left, retiring Curtis Granderson on a half-swing comebacker and Teoscar Hernandez on a soft grounder to third.

Justin Smoak led off the fourth with a drive to center, where Aaron Hicks crashed into the wall trying for the ball, which smacked off his glove for a double. Severino again shrugged the RISP off, retiring three straight.

That was the start of seven in a row retired by Severino, a streak Hernandez snapped with a one-out homer in the sixth, a drive to left-center that made it 3-1. Smoak walked but Torres started a 4-6-3 double play on a Yangervis Solarte grounder to end the inning.

Sanchez doubled and came in on Andujar’s second double of the day in the sixth to make it 4-1 and Gregorius’ sacrifice fly in the seventh made it 5-1.