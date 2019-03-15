TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
55° Good Afternoon
SportsBaseballYankees

Luis Severino out until at least May 1, Yankees GM Brian Cashman says

Yankees pitcher Luis Severino works out during spring

Yankees pitcher Luis Severino works out during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa on Feb. 16. Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

By Casey Musarra casey.musarra@newsday.com
Print

Luis Severino will be out of the Yankees' rotation until at least May 1, general manager Brian Cashman said Friday.

The righthander was shut down for at least two weeks with rotator cuff inflammation on March 5, and reports indicated that he would be out until late April or early May.

Severino signed a four-year, $40-million extension in February.

With Severino out, the Yankees named Masahiro Tanaka their Opening Day starter against the Orioles at Yankee Stadium on March 28.

By Casey Musarra casey.musarra@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Xavier's Zach Hankins (35), Ryan Welage (32) and Teams on NCAA bubble fear the bid thief
Jets place kicker Chandler Catanzaro watches a successful Jets sign kicker Chandler Catanzaro
Aaron Judge homers in the seventh inning HR Derby's new $1 million prize doesn't entice Judge
The Rangers' Chris Kreider walks to the dressing Kreider fined $5G for elbowing Pettersson
Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud during a split-squad scrimmage Travis d'Arnaud takes a step forward for Mets
Mets pitcher Zack Wheeler throws a bullpen session Zack Wheeler picking up where he left off