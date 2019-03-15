Luis Severino will be out of the Yankees' rotation until at least May 1, general manager Brian Cashman said Friday.

The righthander was shut down for at least two weeks with rotator cuff inflammation on March 5, and reports indicated that he would be out until late April or early May.

Severino signed a four-year, $40-million extension in February.

With Severino out, the Yankees named Masahiro Tanaka their Opening Day starter against the Orioles at Yankee Stadium on March 28.