BOSTON — Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Luis Severino came through his second rehab outing well — he pitched Friday night for Double-A Trenton — and that in the next day or so, the club will determine whether to have the righthander throw one more minor league game or continue building arm strength in the majors.

“Just what’s the best environment to continue to build him up and give him and us the best chance at having success the rest of the way,” Boone said of what will factor into the decision. “Just kind of weighing: Is it better to have him go one more and build up his pitch count in a more controlled environment like that or just get him here and rolling? I think, to me, he’s demonstrated enough to be an option [here]. It’s a tough call either way. I think there’s benefits to both.”

Severino threw 50 pitches in three innings-plus, allowing one run and five hits. Helped by a fastball that scouts had consistently sitting at 94 to 97 mph, he struck out five and did not walk a batter.

Stanton latest

Giancarlo Stanton, out with a right knee sprain since June 26 and limited to nine games this season because of a variety of injuries, took live batting practice for a second straight day at the minor league complex in Tampa. Stanton added agility work in the outfield Saturday and also ran the bases. While Boone said “everything went well” and that his expectation is that Stanton will “be able to play the outfield” once he’s activated, exactly when that will occur remains up in the air.

Maybin mystery

The Yankees have been oddly opaque in recent weeks regarding the left wrist injury that has contributed to Cameron Maybin's recent inactivity. He has played in only two of the last 12 games and none since Aug. 31.

“The wrist is something that he’s going to have to kind of deal with probably the rest of the season,” Boone said. “He’s at a point now to where he’s back as good as it’s going to be. It is in there, it’s something he’s dealing with that I think is affecting him a little bit, but if it's the right matchup, and situation, I would start him.”

Neither Boone nor Maybin has specified exactly what the “it” is that is “in there” causing the problem.

Said Boone, “I don’t know the diagnosis exactly of it, but it is something that he might have to deal with after the season.”