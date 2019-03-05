TODAY'S PAPER
Luis Severino scratched from spring training debut with 'right shoulder discomfort'

Yankees pitcher Luis Severino throws a bullpen session during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla., on Feb. 17. Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
TAMPA, Fla. – Luis Severino was a late scratch – a very late one – from his spring training debut because of what the club described as “right shoulder discomfort.”

The ace righthander, who dressed in the clubhouse with the rest of his teammates and appeared to go through his normal pre-game activities, was slated to start Tuesday afternoon’s exhibition game against the Braves at Steinbrenner Field.

But as the club took the field, the Yankees announced left-handed Stephen Tarpley would start instead.

Shortly after first pitch, the team announced Severino was experiencing the discomfort in his shoulder.

The 25-year-old Severino, coming off a 2018 in which he went 19-8 with a 3.39 in 32 starts, agreed to a four-year, $40 million extension Feb. 15.

The Yankees said Severino would undergo further evaluation Tuesday afternoon.

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

