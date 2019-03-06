TODAY'S PAPER
25° Good Morning
SEARCH
25° Good Morning
SportsBaseballYankees

Luis Severino on his shoulder injury: 'I knew something was wrong'

Yankees pitcher Luis Severino and pitching coach Larry

Yankees pitcher Luis Severino and pitching coach Larry Rothschild at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa on Feb. 13, 2019. Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
Print

TAMPA, Fla. – Upon releasing his first slider of the day, Luis Severino didn’t feel right.

"I knew something was wrong,” the righthander said Wednesday morning.

Severino was shut down for two weeks after an MRI taken late Tuesday afternoon revealed inflammation in his right shoulder Tuesday afternoon.

The Yankees’ ace was slated to make his spring training debut earlier in the day Tuesday and his warmup session in the bullpen started fine.

Then came the slider.

"I was playing catch, I was OK until that pitch [then] I felt something, a pull or something like that,” Severino said. “I couldn’t throw another pitch."

Severino, who signed a four-year, $40 million contract extension on Feb. 15 and does not have a history of shoulder issues, said he was a bit worried but not overly so.

"I’m a little concerned, but I think it’s better it happened now than later in the season,” he said. “I think it’s something we can treat now so moving forward to the season I’ll be able to pitch.”

The 25-year-old, coming off a 2018 in which he went 19-8 with a 3.32 ERA in 32 starts, believes he’ll be able to start a throwing program when his two-week shutdown ends.

"I feel I’m going to get better before that,” Severino said. “I feel a little pain when I try to lift my arm but my strength is the same, that’s why I feel it’s nothing bad.”

Aaron Boone said from the first day of camp that Severino would start Opening Day against the Orioles at the Stadium, plans that obviously have changed. It will be Masahiro Tanaka, James Paxton or J.A. Happ taking Severino’s place. Given that his spring training clock essentially will be reset, Severino is now looking, at best, with no setbacks, a return by late April or early May.

"It’s frustrating because you don’t get to play baseball, this is the game that I love and I want to be there for the first game,” Severino said. “It’s going to be tough for a little bit, but like I said it’s better to happen now than in midseason or at the end of the season. God has a plan for everybody so it’s better now than later.”

Newsday

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Brock Nelson of the Islanders celebrates his first-period Isles need a shootout to defeat Senators
Former Ranger Mats Zuccarello skates up the ice Zuccarello's injury sidelines ex-Ranger against old team
Robin Lehner of the Islanders is checked out Best: Isles' plans complicated by Lehner's weird night
Stony Brook guard Jaron Cornish shoots a free Cornish helps SBU clinch No. 2 seed in America East tourney
Rangers center Lias Andersson skates against the Wild David Quinn decides to sit Lias Andersson
Mets starting pitcher Jason Vargas throws during the Mets count on Vargas as fifth starter