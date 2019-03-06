TAMPA, Fla. – Upon releasing his first slider of the day, Luis Severino didn’t feel right.

"I knew something was wrong,” the righthander said Wednesday morning.

Severino was shut down for two weeks after an MRI taken late Tuesday afternoon revealed inflammation in his right shoulder Tuesday afternoon.

The Yankees’ ace was slated to make his spring training debut earlier in the day Tuesday and his warmup session in the bullpen started fine.

Then came the slider.

"I was playing catch, I was OK until that pitch [then] I felt something, a pull or something like that,” Severino said. “I couldn’t throw another pitch."

Severino, who signed a four-year, $40 million contract extension on Feb. 15 and does not have a history of shoulder issues, said he was a bit worried but not overly so.

"I’m a little concerned, but I think it’s better it happened now than later in the season,” he said. “I think it’s something we can treat now so moving forward to the season I’ll be able to pitch.”

The 25-year-old, coming off a 2018 in which he went 19-8 with a 3.32 ERA in 32 starts, believes he’ll be able to start a throwing program when his two-week shutdown ends.

"I feel I’m going to get better before that,” Severino said. “I feel a little pain when I try to lift my arm but my strength is the same, that’s why I feel it’s nothing bad.”

Aaron Boone said from the first day of camp that Severino would start Opening Day against the Orioles at the Stadium, plans that obviously have changed. It will be Masahiro Tanaka, James Paxton or J.A. Happ taking Severino’s place. Given that his spring training clock essentially will be reset, Severino is now looking, at best, with no setbacks, a return by late April or early May.

"It’s frustrating because you don’t get to play baseball, this is the game that I love and I want to be there for the first game,” Severino said. “It’s going to be tough for a little bit, but like I said it’s better to happen now than in midseason or at the end of the season. God has a plan for everybody so it’s better now than later.”