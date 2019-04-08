HOUSTON — The steady progress Luis Severino had been making in his rehab from right rotator cuff inflammation came to a sudden halt Monday.

And Aaron Boone didn’t try to hide his concern.

“Sevy didn’t feel as great today so we’re going to send him to New York,” Boone said before Monday night’s game against the Astros.

The 25-year-old Severino, shelved on March 5 after feeling discomfort in the shoulder while warming up before what was supposed to be his first exhibition start, will be evaluated by team doctor Christopher Ahmad on Tuesday and will underdo another MRI.

The righthander had been throwing on flat ground for around two weeks and had stretched out as far as 130 feet on Saturday. Still, there had been some growing organizational concern in recent days, particularly in Tampa where Severino has been rehabbing, that the pitcher had not yet gotten to the point of being ready to go to the mound.

“Just not quite what it needs to be,” Boone said of what Severino was feeling. “I’m hoping that it’s just him not being able to quite get over the hump yet. The original testing that we did with him [March 5] led us to be pretty confident, but we have to make sure he’s right, and the fact that he hasn’t been able to graduate from the flat ground throwing to the mound, we have to try and answer those questions as best we can…he’s been saying, ‘Yeah, I feel OK,’ but why isn’t he getting to that point where, ‘Yeah, let’s get on the mound?’ Best to have Dr. Ahmad see him and cross every ‘T’ and dot every ‘I’ to make sure we’re getting all the answers we can.”

The setback, which has sent alarm bells off throughout the organization, still came as a mostly a surprise.

“A couple of days ago, when he got out to 130 feet, was probably the best day he’s had,” Boone said. “And then today just not as great, so we just want to make sure we feel really good about it and he feels really good about it.”

For the moment, nobody involved feels especially good about it, with Monday’s news overshadowing the positive news that came Sunday regarding the rotation. CC Sabathia, who also started the season on the injured list, made it through his rehab start Sunday for High-A Tampa when he allowed one run, one hit and one walk with six strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings feeling fine.

Boone reiterated what he said after Sunday’s victory in Baltimore – that the 38-year-old lefthander is set to rejoin the rotation at some point during this weekend’s series against the White Sox at the Stadium.

“CC threw the ball really well,” Boone said. “We plan on him making his next start with us.”