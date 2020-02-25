TODAY'S PAPER
Yankees' Luis Severino needs Tommy John surgery

New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino arm during

New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino arm during spring training on Feb. 15, 2020. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
Yankees righthander Luis Severino has been recommended to have Tommy John surgery, general manager Brian Cashman said Tuesday.

"Sevy has acknowledged and agreed that the surgery is necessary. His plan is to have it done as soon as possible," Cashman said.

Cashman said Severino is deciding on which doctor will perform the surgery.

Cashman said Severino's spot in the starting rotation will be filled from in-house competition.

Severino, who signed a four-year, $40 million extension in spring training last year, was shut down last Thursday after experiencing discomfort in his right forearm. It was an on-and-off-and-on-again occurrence throughout the offseason and something that dates to his start in Game 3 of the ALCS last October.

Last Friday, Severino was evaluated by team physician Chris Ahmad. It was then recommended that Severino return to New York on Monday to be seen by multiple specialists and, manager Aaron Boone said, undergo “a battery of tests.”

Severino, 26, also injured early in spring training last year — the start of a frustrating season in which he appeared in only three regular-season games.

In his last complete season in 2018, Severino went 19-8 with a 3.39 ERA and 220 strikeouts in 191 1/3 innings.

