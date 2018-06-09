TODAY'S PAPER
Luis Severino tries to learn from Masahiro Tanaka’s injury

Yankees pitcher Luis Severino delivers during the first

Yankees pitcher Luis Severino delivers during the first game of a doubleheader against the Tigers on Monday. Photo Credit: AP / Carlos Osorio

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
Luis Severino watched Masahiro Tanaka hurt himself while running the bases Friday night against the Mets and took note.

“I do think about that,” said the Yankees’ ace, who will start Sunday night’s game. “I guess you need to be ready. We’re not used to this [hitting and possibly running], so in between innings, if you need to jump on the bike to get your hamstrings activated or something like that, now I’ll do that after that [Tanaka’s injury] happened.”

Asked if he likes hitting, Severino smiled. “I do,” he said. “I enjoy it. When I hit the ball. If I hit it.”

Severino enters Sunday with one hit to his name, a well-placed popped bunt off Steven Matz last Aug. 17 at Citi Field that landed to the left of the mound for a single and sent the Yankees’ dugout into hysterics. Severino is 1-for-7 with one strikeout in his career.

Tests check out on Judge

Aaron Judge jammed his left thumb while sliding into second base in the first inning Friday, and though he stayed in the game, the Yankees sent him for tests Saturday.

“He had X-rays this afternoon that came back clean,” Aaron Boone said. “So a little more peace of mind for something I was concerned with, obviously, when it happened, just seeing his reaction. That was a pretty big relief.”

Chapman’s knee not a worry

After notching his 16th save and lowering his ERA to 1.35 Friday night, Aroldis Chapman said he’s been dealing with tendinitis in his left knee.

“Low [concern] because it’s something he’s been dealing with for a while and he doesn’t feel it pitching,” general manager Brian Cashman said.

Cashman said that although he hopes the condition doesn’t get any worse, he can’t make any guarantees.

“I’m not going to jinx myself by saying it can’t get worse,” he said. “He doesn’t feel it pitching so it’s something we’ve been dealing with, but he’s obviously able to go. As long as he feels he can pitch, and he’s certainly pitching very effectively, [but] it’s on our radar.”

Drury waits

Cashman said infielder Brandon Drury, whose trip to the DL in early April because of migraines and blurry vision opened the door for Miguel Andujar, “feels great” and is “100 percent” but is blocked from the big-league roster.

“Just waiting for an opportunity,” Cashman said.

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

