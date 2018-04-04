Luis Severino wasn’t quite as sharp as he was in the season-opener, but he didn’t have to be.

Facing the Rays, expected to be one of the worst clubs in the AL this season, Severino allowed two runs and five hits in 7 1⁄3 innings.

One of the runs came in when Adam Warren allowed an inherited runner to score in the eighth.

“In the first inning my slider wasn’t sharp,” said Severino, who walked one and struck out seven. “I worked more on it with my warmup pitches and after the first inning it was pretty good.”

Severino, who threw 5 2⁄3 shutout innings at Toronto in the season opener, allowed an RBI double in the first inning and was saved a run when second baseman Ronald Torreyes made a diving catch on a Wilson Ramos blooper the same inning. Severino was not in trouble the rest of the way.

“That’s what an ace looks like,” Aaron Boone said.

Giancarlo Stanton said he’s noticed a trend having started two games in the field behind Severino, who finished third in AL Cy Young voting last year.

“Oh man, just find something to do out there,” Stanton said. “You’re not going to get too many hard-hit balls. But, yeah, dominant. Par for the course.”

Another OF added

With four outfielders on the DL, including Jacoby Ellsbury whose return by Thursday was thought to be possible until his setback Monday because of a hip issue, the Yankees acquired infielder / outfielder Cody Asche from the Royals for a player to be named or cash considerations.

Boone said outfielder Trayce Thompson, picked up off waivers from the Dodgers Tuesday, will be sent to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for now.

“Doesn’t mean he doesn’t become an option very soon,” Boone said.

Aaron Hicks, out since Saturday with right oblique strain, has taken swings off a tee two straight days and said Wednesday he’s “confident” he’ll be able to come off the DL the day he’s eligible, which is Monday.