Luis Severino is the Yankees’ unquestioned ace and could contend for the American League Cy Young Award for the second consecutive season. He is 4-1 after tossing seven innings in Sunday’s 5-1 victory over the Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium.

It was not so long ago that he served time in the minor leagues, was relegated to the bullpen and had many wondering if he’d find his way back to the rotation, much less become the anchor.

Severino appreciates what he has been through and identifies with Matt Harvey, the former ace of the Mets who is facing a similar journey after being demoted to the bullpen. The difference is that Severino, 24, experienced his setbacks on the way up. Harvey is 29 and in a career crisis.

Severino was sent down in 2016 and spent time in the bullpen, excelling in a relief role, when he returned. He was 3-8 with a 5.83 ERA that year, and it wasn’t until spring training of 2017 that he won a spot in the rotation. He went 14-6 last season.

Severino has empathy for Harvey. “He’s a good pitcher,’’ he said. “He’s very good. He’s passing through a tough time right now, but I think he’s going to come back and be the great pitcher that he has been. Everybody can be better. I was going to the bullpen, [reporters] asked me every time, ‘What do you think about going to the bullpen?’ I said, ‘I believe I’m a starter,’ and I worked for it.’’

In Severino’s four victories, he has allowed three runs, 10 hits and seven walks in 26 innings with 28 strikeouts. That’s an ERA of 1.04 and a WHIP of 0.65.

Severino threw 113 pitches against the Blue Jays, three off his career high, set against the Tigers last July 31.

“Really good. To get us through seven there was huge,’’ Aaron Boone said. “He struggled there in the [third inning] where he lost his command a little bit. But that’s what an ace looks like when he’s not 100 percent, to still be able to go out there and drive through seven for us.’’

Severino gave up a leadoff single to Kevin Pillar and walked Devon Travis in the third, but he retired the next three batters. He gave up a leadoff double to Justin Smoak in the fourth and stranded him by getting three consecutive outs. Teoscar Hernandez homered off him in the sixth. He gave up three hits, struck out six and walked two as his ERA dipped to 2.32.

Severino was aggressive, and said that’s his main goal this season: “Throw the first pitch for a strike.’’

Austin Romine, who caught Severino and had a two-out, two-run double in the second, said: “Sevy’s been pretty consistent. He throws a hundred miles an hour with a good slider. He mixes in the changeup when he needs to. I thought for not getting too many calls on the outside corner, he didn’t let it affect him. He let us keep the lead the whole day. Every time he goes out there, you know you’re going to get a lot of innings of shutdown baseball, so it was good for us.’’