DETROIT — Luis Severino’s next start will take place with him wearing a Yankees’ uniform, time and place to be determined.

The righthander, out since the start of the season with right rotator cuff inflammation and a lat strain suffered during his rehab, made his third and final rehab start Wednesday night for Double-A Trenton in Game 2 of its Eastern League championship series against the Bowie Baysox.

Aaron Boone confirmed Wednesday afternoon that, barring something unforeseen, Severino would be joining the Bombers in the coming days.

And the 25-year-old appears big-league ready.

Severino, his fastball sitting in the 96-97 mph range and peaking at 98, according to scouts in attendance, allowed four runs (just one earned) and five hits over 3 2/3 innings. He struck out four and did not walk a batter.

One opposing team scout described Severino’s slider and changeup as “sharp” and added: “Defense hurt him. The stuff was good. Velo was up from his last start. I wouldn’t hesitate bringing him up.”

Double dipping

With Wednesday’s game postponed because of rain, the Yankees and Tigers will play a straight doubleheader Thursday, the first game slated to start at 1:10 p.m. and the second game to begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1. J.A. Happ will start the opener and CC Sabathia, the scheduled starter Wednesday night, will start Game 2. Domingo German, who was supposed to piggyback on Sabathia’s outing Wednesday, will do the same Thursday, Aaron Boone said. It marked the Yankees’ seventh postponed game of the season.

One more for Betances

Dellin Betances struck out two and walked one Tuesday in Trenton in his second rehab outing, his fastball sitting in the 91-93 mph range and, according to one rival scout, touching 95 once. Boone said he’ll throw one more game for Trenton before being activated.

“He’s not all the way back to where he would want to be, where we would want him to be,” Boone said. “But we feel like it was another big step forward for him.”

Extra bases

Lefthander Stephen Tarpley, on the IL with a left elbow impingement, made his final rehab appearance with Trenton Tuesday night and was slated to rejoin the Yankees here Wednesday night . . . Lefty Jordan Montgomery, out all season recovering from Tommy John surgery, retired the final nine batters he faced Tuesday in a rehab outing. “Monty’s made some really good progress,” Boone said. Though the Yankees aren’t counting on Montgomery the rest of the season, it is possible the 26-year-old will make it back at some point in the season’s final two weeks.