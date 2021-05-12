ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Luis Severino’s rehab from the Tommy John surgery he underwent in late February 2020 had gone without any setbacks.

That changed Wednesday morning, when he had one, though early indications are it is not severe.

The 27-year-old Severino, scheduled to throw a live batting practice session Wednesday morning at the team’s minor league complex in Tampa, was scratched, the Yankees said, after waking up with "a stiff back."

The club did say the expectation is Severino, who faced batters Monday for the first time during his rehab, will throw his live BP Thursday morning instead, though Aaron Boone before Wednesday’s game couldn’t say that for certain.

Dominguez making impression

Touted outfield prospect Jasson Dominguez, in extended spring training at the club’s minor league complex, had an impressive first two at-bats Wednesday morning during an intrasquad game.

Batting leadoff, the lefty-swinging Dominguez roped a double to right. His second time up, Dominguez lined a single to right, then stole second. Signed in 2019 out of the Dominican Republic for $5.1 million, Dominguez could be assigned to a minor-league club at some point this summer.

"He's as advertised, he's very professional," said coordinator of baseball development Mario Garza. "He's very advanced for his age. He's been nothing but spectacular to work with."

What stands out the most?

"He’s very mature, both skill-wise and as a person," Garza said. "His at-bats are very mature. Physically he’s very mature. He’s an impressive kid all around…just dialing in on one thing, his offensive capability. His at-bats, his box presence is extremely mature. There’s no panic in the box."

Garza indicated Dominguez’s minor league career officially will begin June 28 when the rookie Gulf Coast League Yankees season begins.

Odor working

Rougned Odor, on the IL since May 5 with the sprained left knee he suffered the night before in a collision at the plate with the Astros' Martin Maldonado, is with the club and went through light pregame work. He could return this weekend against the Orioles.

Hicks back

Aaron Hicks, who missed Tuesday’s game with a right shin bruise suffered Sunday against the Nationals, returned to the lineup Wednesday, starting in center and batting sixth.

No worries with Voit

Boone said he had no concerns putting Luke Voit, who made his season debut Tuesday night after missing the first part of the season recovering from surgery to repair a torn left meniscus, back in the lineup Wednesday on the notoriously hard Tropicana Field surface.

"He was good to go," Boone said. "It’ll continue to be a day-by-day situation. I wouldn’t rule out tomorrow for him being out of there but we’ll just see."