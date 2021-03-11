CLEARWATER, Fla. — Luis Severino threw off a mound Tuesday for the first time since having Tommy John surgery late last February, and Aaron Boone couldn’t have been more thrilled.

"It was a lot of fun for me to get over there on Tuesday morning, to be there to see that first one," Boone said Thursday morning of Severino’s 20-pitch session in which the righthander threw all fastballs. "And just to see how he's moving around. There's a confidence that he's kind of exuding in his health just watching him play catch. The way his body is, the kind of shape he's in. And the free and easy way in which he's throwing. He was really efficient, really kind of throwing it exactly where he wanted."

The 27-year-old Severino, expected to be back at some point in the season’s second half, was throwing with such authority that Boone said he and the staff considered half-jokingly telling the pitcher to reel it in a bit.

"It was coming out hot. You know, we almost said, 'Hey, back off a little bit. It's coming out a little too well,’ " Boone said with a smile. "And he wasn’t working for [the velocity] necessarily. So really encouraged about where he's at to this point."

Severino has not been able to do much since agreeing to a four-year, $40 million extension early in spring training 2019. A rotator cuff issue and strained lat limited him to three games total that season, leading to last year’s setback with Tommy John surgery. A two-time All-Star, Severino went 19-8 with a 3.39 ERA in 32 games in 2018, his last healthy season.