Yankees place Luke Voit on injured list with abdominal strain

Luke Voit of the Yankees slides safely into

Luke Voit of the Yankees slides safely into second as Andrew Benintendi of the Red Sox can't make the play in the fifth inning during the first game of the London Series at London Stadium on Saturday in London. Photo Credit: MLB Photos via Getty Images/Alex Trautwig

By Nick Klopsis nicholas.klopsis@newsday.com @nickklopsis
Luke Voit was placed on the injured list Tuesday afternoon with what the Yankees called an abdominal strain.

Voit felt discomfort in what he called his "lower abdominal area" as he rounded first base in the fifth inning of Saturday's game against the Red Sox in London. He was removed from the game after the injury.

“It’s not my groin or my hip flexor,” Voit said after the game. “I don’t know, it’s kind of weird, I don’t really know how to explain it. Honestly, I feel fine, I think I could have stayed in. It kind of freaked me out right when it happened. I guess there’s really no point in me staying in the game, so I think that was the right decision."

Yankees manager Aaron Boone on Saturday called the injury “a concern” but said what he saw postgame gave him hope it’s nothing long-term.

Voit's IL stint is retroactive to June 30 since he did not play in Sunday's London finale.

Voit has been one of the key pieces to the Yankees' high-powered offense this season, hitting .280 with a .393 on-base percentage, .912 OPS, 17 home runs and 50 RBIs in 78 games.

The Yankees called up first baseman Mike Ford from Triple-A to take Voit's 25-man roster spot. They also made some bullpen moves, sending righthander Chance Adams back to Triple-A and recalling lefty Nestor Cortes Jr.

With Erik Boland

