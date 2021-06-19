Luke Voit is expected to return from the 10-day injured list on Tuesday for the series opener against the Royals at the Stadium. The first baseman has been out since May 25 with a right oblique strain but has looked good on a minor league rehab assignment. He went 3-for-4 with a double, a homer and three RBIs for Double-A Somerset on Friday night.

Voit, who led the majors with 22 home runs last season, has played in only 12 games this season and is hitting .182 with one home run and three RBIs, but those numbers don’t say everything. The Yankees are 9-3 with Voit in the starting lineup.

The Yankees’ offense came alive with six runs in the last four innings in Saturday’s 7-5 win over Oakland at the Stadium, but the team is still averaging less than four runs per game. A healthy Voit could help with run production. In his first three seasons with the Yankees, he hit 57 home runs and drove in 147 runs in 213 games.

Good game for Frazier

Clint Frazier got the start in leftfield on Saturday and played a key role in the Yankees’ comeback. He started a two-run seventh with a double and drew a walk and scored in the three-run eighth.

His poor start to the season — he entered the game batting .183 — has caused him to lose most of his playing time to Miguel Andujar, but Aaron Boone gave him the start because "I just wanted to get Frazier in there."

"I guess sitting on the bench and waiting for that moment, and whenever it comes, I’m trying to grab it," said Frazier, who had two doubles and a walk, "because right now I’m feeling like things are taking off."

Sanchez stays hot

Boone moved Gary Sanchez to the No. 3 spot in the batting order Saturday and he went 1-for-5 with a home run, his fifth in nine games. In his past 19 games, Sanchez has a .328/.397/.689 slash line and six homers.

"Even going back to last year, he had that kind of leg kick [that] was getting him kind of in-between a little bit and messing with his timing, especially on good fastballs," Boone said. "He’s worked really hard behind the scenes and had the courage to make some real adjustments . . . . Now you’re seeing a real quiet lower half, a much more balanced hitter."

Extra bases

Reliever Darren O’Day, on the injured list since the end of April with a right rotator cuff strain, threw a bullpen session before Saturday’s game and could go on a minor league rehab assignment as soon as Tuesday, Boone said . . . Luis Severino threw on flat ground and did several exercises before the game. The righthander was on a minor league rehab assignment to return from Tommy John surgery when he suffered a Grade 2 right groin strain on June 12.