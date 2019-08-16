Luke Voit said that without question, his sports hernia issue is behind him.

“No doubt,” the first baseman, on the injured list since July 31, said Friday.

That means there is no need for surgery that could have cost Voit the rest of the regular season and, perhaps, the postseason.

Instead, Voit will head to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday to work out with the Yankees’ Triple-A club, then start a rehab assignment Thursday. He isn’t likely to rejoin the Yankees during their three-city, nine-game road trip that starts Tuesday in Oakland, but he could be back soon after that.

“Everything’s feeling good,” said Voit, who went through a full on-field workout before Friday night’s game against the Indians. “It’s just getting back into playing shape because I’ve been out for two weeks.”

The Yankees will play three games in Oakland followed by three games in Los Angeles against the Dodgers next weekend and three games in Seattle. If his rehab assignment goes well, Voit potentially could be ready for the series against the Mariners, but it’s unlikely that the Yankees would have him fly cross-country for the final two or three games of a long trip.

“I’m more concerned about playing in October than in Seattle or something like that,” Voit said. “I’m just going to take my time and make sure that day I come back, I don’t have anything in my mind about it [the hernia]. Just going to go out and worry about hitting that next fastball.”

Judge’s wrist OK

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

When Aaron Judge went hard to the ground in the sixth inning of Thursday night’s game in an attempt to make a diving catch on Jason Kipnis' sinking liner, he landed awkwardly on his left wrist as the ball popped out of his glove.

Aaron Boone said Friday that Judge didn’t need any treatment on the wrist. The rightfielder, in a 12-for-81 slump entering Friday night's game, was in the lineup, but Boone said he is likely to get Saturday or Sunday off.