Luke Voit leaves London game vs. Red Sox with injury in 'lower abdominal area'

Luke Voit of the Yankees slides safely into

Luke Voit of the Yankees slides safely into second as Andrew Benintendi of the Red Sox can't make the play in the fifth inning during the first game of the London Series at London Stadium on Saturday in London. Photo Credit: MLB Photos via Getty Images/Alex Trautwig

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
Luke Voit still wasn’t sure what to make of it. As he rounded first base in the fifth inning Saturday, having collected his fourth hit of the game, and headed for second, the first baseman felt discomfort in what he described as his left “lower abdominal area.”

Voit pulled into second and was, after a brief discussion with Boone and team medical personnel, removed from the game.

“It’s not my groin or my hip flexor,” Voit said. “I don’t know, it’s kind of weird, I don’t really know how to explain it. Honestly, I feel fine, I think I could have stayed in. It kind of freaked me out right when it happened. I guess there’s really no point in me staying in the game, so I think that was the right decision. Hopefully I can play tomorrow, if not then on Tuesday (vs. the Mets).”

Boone called the injury “a concern” and said “I doubt it” when asked if Voit will start Sunday, but said what he saw postgame gave him hope it’s nothing long-term.

“I feel like the evaluation of him and everything was pretty good considering what I saw,” Boone said. “And even when I went out there he said, ‘I think I’m Ok.’ His physical exams after the game were all good, so we’ll reevaluate where he’s at tomorrow.” 

