TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
SportsBaseballYankees

Yankees trade Luke Voit to Padres for pitcher Justin Lange

Luke Voit fields ground balls during Yankees spring

Luke Voit fields ground balls during Yankees spring training at George E Steinbrenner Field in Tampa on March 17, 2022 Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By Newsday Staff
Print

The Yankees traded first baseman Luke Voit to the San Diego Padres for righthanded pitcher Justin Lange, the team announced Friday.

Voit, 31, led the league in home runs with 22 in the COVID-shortended 2020 season but has struggled with injuries. The Yankees tried to trade Voit last season after they acquired Anthony Rizzo from the Cubs. When the team signed Rizzo earlier this week, Voit's time in pinstripes was likely to be short-lived.

Lange, 20, was the 34th overall pick by the Padres in the 2020 MLB amateur draft out of Llano High School in Texas and pitched in rookie ball last season.

By Newsday Staff

New York Sports

A COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at Harlem Center
NYC keeping private-sector vaccine mandate in place
Ilya Sorokin #30 of the New York Islanders
Isles' Sorokin wins Round 2 of budding rivalry with Rangers' Shesterkin
Roosevelt player Tiesha Grace, No. 30 in her
Howard women's coach Grace got her start on Long Island
Islanders left wing Zach Parise sets before a
Parise would 'love' to stay with Islanders
Kyle Palmieri of the Islanders celebrates his third-period
Isles top Rangers in thriller on late Palmieri goal
Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo spoke at a press conference
Anthony Rizzo happy to be back with Yankees
Didn’t find what you were looking for?