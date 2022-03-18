The Yankees traded first baseman Luke Voit to the San Diego Padres for righthanded pitcher Justin Lange, the team announced Friday.

Voit, 31, led the league in home runs with 22 in the COVID-shortended 2020 season but has struggled with injuries. The Yankees tried to trade Voit last season after they acquired Anthony Rizzo from the Cubs. When the team signed Rizzo earlier this week, Voit's time in pinstripes was likely to be short-lived.

Lange, 20, was the 34th overall pick by the Padres in the 2020 MLB amateur draft out of Llano High School in Texas and pitched in rookie ball last season.