Luke Voit came into Wednesday with no regular season big-league triples, not a surprise for the 6-3, 255-pound first baseman (he did have one in last year’s playoffs in the wild-card win over Oakland last October).

So with the Yankees up big and seeing his soft sinking liner get past Padres centerfielder Manuel Margot to lead off the seventh inning, Voit figured he’d go for it.

“When I saw he hadn’t gotten to it yet, I just said, ‘screw it, I’m going,’ ” Voit laughed after the Yankees’ 7-0 victory in which he homered in the first inning. “I don’t get those very often. But you know what? We had a big lead and it was kind of an opportunity. If it would have been a different situation I probably wouldn’t have gone, but I don’t get those opportunities very often. I’ll take it.”

No problem

The Yankees have consistently won this season, even with the persistent injury bug that’s been present since the spring. But Aaron Boone said he’s not concerned as more and more players return — Didi Gregorius, currently rehabbing with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, could be back within a week — that winning chemistry would be upset in some way.

“We’re talking about still getting guys back slowly in kind of a drip over the next week, two weeks, four weeks,” Boone said. “So there’s a lot that can still unfold between now and then. Didi very well may be the next one that comes back. I don’t see that upsetting the apple cart at all.”

TBA vs. Boston

J.A. Happ will open the Red Sox series that starts Thursday night and CC Sabathia will likely come off the IL and bookend the four-game series, getting the start Sunday night.

For the two games in between, it’s a bit up in the air.

“[Domingo] German will pitch Friday or Saturday, just kind of depends what our [bullpen] usages will be over the next couple of days,” Boone said. “Because we’ll probably have another ‘opener’ situation. Just depending how today and tomorrow unfolds, we’ll make that decision as to whether we want to do that on Friday or Saturday.”