DUNEDIN, Fla. – It’s just over a week into the best competition in Yankees camp, and neither Greg Bird nor Luke Voit has blinked.

Voit, who entered spring training, in the words of general manager Brian Cashman, with “a leg up” on Bird, hit his second homer in the 5-2 split-squad loss to the Blue Jays at Dunedin Stadium. Voit hit 14 homers after taking over everyday first-base duties from Bird last Aug. 24.

“We saw a lot of that last year,” said third-base coach Phil Nevin, who managed the Yankees’ club here (Aaron Boone managed in Tampa). “Aggressive early in the count, getting good pitches to hit. He took some good swings today.”

In his first at-bat, leading off the second inning against righthander Matt Shoemaker, Voit hammered a first-pitch fastball to the opposite field for a homer.

“That’s my swing,” Voit said of going to rightfield. “Want to make sure I’m staying on my back hip and not coming out of it. When I’m there, I’m at my best, and I felt pretty good today."

Voit hit a seed in the third against righty Sam Gaviglio but right at shortstop Freddy Galvis. He went 1-for-3, striking out on three pitches against Ken Giles in his final at-bat.

Voit is 3-for-10 with two homers. Bird, who went 0-for-2 with a walk in the Yankees’ 7-1 victory in Tampa, is 6-for-13 with a homer and three doubles. While media and fans are tracking daily the race between Voit and Bird, the players, at least publicly, are not.

Still, a solid start beats the alternative.

“Hitting that ball the other day [a home run in Port Charlotte last Sunday] to centerfield and hitting that one to right, and then I lined out in my other at-bat,” Voit said. “I feel like it’s still there, the consistency. It means I’m on time. My last at-bat, I kind of came out of that, but it’s going to happen. Ken’s a good pitcher. Outside of that, two quality at-bats, did everything I could in the field, so a positive game for me. I’ll take it.”

Last week Voit brought up defense, an element of his game he spent the winter trying to improve. He said he wanted to win a Gold Glove, "to make my defense night and day.”

Voit wanted to get some opportunities to make plays Sunday. He was a bit disappointed that he had just two balls hit to him, both foul pop-ups.

“I was hoping, because they had Rowdy Tellez and two other guys that are big-time pull-hitters in there, but it’s nice that now I’m expecting it,” Voit said. “Last year I wasn’t really, it was more just getting my hits kind of thing. I wanted to be good defensively, but just the amount of effort I put in this offseason and in spring training, as much as with my hitting, it’s really shown.”