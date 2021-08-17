Anthony Rizzo’s imminent return from the COVID-19 injured list to the Yankees’ lineup is good news.

Just not for Luke Voit.

Voit knows he’s going to be a part-timer at best when Rizzo is ready to play, which could be as soon as Wednesday.

But Voit is making the most of his chances. On Tuesday afternoon, Voit hit a two-run, go-ahead single in the fifth inning as the Yankees came from behind to beat the Red Sox, 5-3, before 39,078 in the first game of a split doubleheader at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees were trailing 3-2 going into the fifth inning of the seven-inning game when they batted around and scored three runs.

Brett Gardner started the rally against reliever Garrett Whitlock with a one-out walk. Aaron Judge walked, too. Boston manager Alex Cora brought in lefthander Josh Taylor, and he walked Joey Gallo to load the bases.

Up came Voit, who knows his time as the everyday first baseman is short. Rizzo returned to the club on Tuesday and worked out on the field for the first time since he went on the COVID IL on Aug. 8.

Voit went after the first pitch and hit a broken-bat blooper to center. It fell just out of the reach of racing second baseman Kike Hernandez for a two-run single.

Pinch hitter Giancarlo Stanton followed with a 116.3-mile per hour RBI single to center to give the Yankees a 5-3 advantage.

Jonathan Loaisiga worked the final two innings and got out of a bases-loaded, no-outs situation in the seventh to notch his fifth save.

After allowing three singles to open the inning, the steely Loaisiga got pinch hitter Travis Shaw to fly out to short left for the first out. Loaisiga fell behind Hernandez 3-and-0 before striking him out and struck out Hunter Renfroe on his 34th pitch to end it.

The Yankees won their fourth in a row overall and improved to 4-10 against the Red Sox this season. The game was a makeup from July 15, when the Yankees returned from the All-Star break with a COVID outbreak.

Voit, after he went 3-for-5 with a home run in a victory against the White Sox in Chicago on Sunday, talked about how tough it was on July 30 to learn the Yankees had traded for Rizzo while he was on the injured list.

"I’ve done so much for this organization and obviously I didn’t think it was a possibility," Voit said. "But that’s what happens when you’ve only played 30 games by the deadline . . . When it first happened, I was very frustrated. I was in a bad place mentally."

He’s not anymore, though, and he’s helping the team as it tries to overtake the Red Sox and A’s in the AL wild-card race. The Yankees (67-52) trail the Red Sox (69-52) by one game for the second AL wild card.

Jordan Montgomery started for the Yankees and allowed three runs in 4 2/3 innings in his first outing after being activated off the COVID IL.

The Yankees took a 2-0 lead in the second on Andrew Velazquez’s two-out, two-run single off Boston starter Tanner Houck. The RBIs were the Bronx-born Velazquez’s first as a Yankee in his second home game since joining the team on Aug. 9.

The Red Sox tied it on Xander Bogaerts’ two-out, two-run single in the third and took the lead on Christian Vazquez’s solo homer in the fifth.

Albert Abreu (2-0) picked up the win after retiring the only batter he faced in the fifth.