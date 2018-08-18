Just when it looked like Marcus Stroman was getting his season on track, the Blue Jays righthander from Medford hit another roadblock over the weekend.

A blister on his throwing hand again became a problem during his start against the Yankees Friday, and manager John Gibbons said Saturday it probably will land him on the disabled list.

“It’s been tough,” said Stroman, who is 4-8 with a 5.27 ERA, but had been pitching better recently. “It’s something I’ve been battling. It’s pretty deep now . . . I’ve never voiced how it truly [bad] it was. I’ve kind of just always gotten through it and battled.”

When asked before Saturday’s game if Stroman was headed for the DL, Gibbons said “he probably is,” but said the timetable for his return is unclear: “He needs to let that thing heal. How long that takes, nobody knows.”

“Hopefully I just take a start here to let it heal over and then [get] back out there on the mound,” Stroman said. “I want to continue to go out there and get through this, because that’s who I am. But at this point, I just need to let it heal for a few days and let that skin fully get back to being healthy.”

Stroman left his start against Boston on August 7 before the eighth inning with the blister, but made his next start five days later and took the mound on Friday at Yankee Stadium. He allowed five runs in four innings in the Yankees’ 7-5 win, and said the blister affected him in a significant way.

“I couldn’t even throw a curveball or slider,” he said. “It’s hard to keep battling and going out there, knowing that you can only go to one or two weapons in your repertoire.

Prior to Friday’s start, it looked like Stroman was turning what had been a poor season around. He missed time during spring training with right shoulder inflammation, and while he returned for the start of the regular season, he struggled in April and May.

He was 0-5 with a 7.71 ERA in his first seven starts, before the shoulder issue sidelined him again. He was placed on the disabled list after his start May 8 with “right shoulder fatigue,” but since returning on June 23, he is 4-3 with a 3.84 ERA in 11 starts.

Stroman said those improved results make his new injury especially frustrating.

“I killed myself to be back this year, to get my shoulder right. It’s finally getting to the point where it feels great, and to have this pop up, it [stinks].”

After missing much of 2015 with a left knee injury, Stroman had been one of the games more durable pitchers, and was one of eight to throw at least 200 innings in both 2016 and 2017.

He almost certainly will not reach this mark again (he has tossed 100 ⅔ so far in 2018) but said he remains confident about his future.

“I usually channel and turn adversity into a positive, so I’ll get through this,” he said. “I’ll come out stronger from it like I always do.”