TORONTO — Marcus Stroman, in typical fashion, packed plenty of drama into a relatively short debut Sunday in the Blue Jays’ 7-4 victory over the Yankees at Rogers Centre. And if not for a misplaced slider that Brandon Drury turned into a two-run homer, Stroman would have come away with almost zero regrets.

Stroman had eight strikeouts in five innings — he struck out Aaron Judge twice and Giancarlo Stanton once — but eventually was done in by a high pitch count, which reached 85. Of all those pitches, the one Stroman wanted back was that 0-and-2 slider, which Drury crushed to give the Yankees an early 4-1 lead.

“That pitch was one of the worst pitches I’ve thrown in my life,” Stroman said afterward.

The former Patchogue-Medford star admitted to getting a little too excited in two-strike counts, something that Stroman expects to have a better handle on now that his Rogers Centre debut is in the books. Considering that Stroman was delayed in spring training by shoulder inflammation, and only pitched 7 1⁄3 innings against major-league competition last month, the way he kept the powerful Yankees in check was surprising.

“That lineup is pretty vicious,” Stroman said. “One through nine, you have to be on point from the first pitch to the last pitch.”

As far as tangling with with Judge and Stanton, Stroman didn’t back down — but he did pick his spots. In the first inning, he walked both before striking out Didi Gregorius and Neil Walker on nasty sliders to escape the jam. In the third, Stroman froze Judge for the strikeout, but ran into trouble by walking Stanton and giving up three straight hits, including the big mistake to Drury.

The fifth inning, however, was his crowning moment. Stroman needed a staggering 68 pitches to get through the first three innings, but used only seven in the fourth to stay strong for the fifth, when he again locked up Judge — this time looking at a fastball — and then threw another fastball past a swinging Stanton for the whiff.

“It’s tough,” Stroman said. “Those guys obviously have unbelievable power. They’re not just power hitters, but great hitters overall. I always pitch to my strengths, no matter who’s in the box. And I always feel like I can get anybody in the world out.”

Stroman certainly displayed that confidence Sunday, with his signature flair. He had his usual shoulder wobble going on after strikeouts, and didn’t look any worse for wear from the spring shoulder issues. As a bonus, Justin Smoak’s grand slam in the eighth got him off the hook for the loss.

“I felt really strong,” Stroman said. “I don’t feel behind and I feel like my stuff is where I need it to be.”