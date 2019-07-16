TODAY'S PAPER
88° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
88° Good Afternoon
SportsBaseballYankees

Mariano Rivera has Gate 42 at JFK dedicated to him by Delta

Print

Former Yankees closer Mariano Rivera will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on July 21, 2019. He is the first unanimous selection to Hall in baseball history. But first, Delta Air Lines dedicated Gate 42 at JFK Airport to Rivera on July 16. The gate was renamed "The Mariano Rivera Gate." Delta, the Yankees' official airline since 2008, also dedicating a 757 aircraft to Rivera, which includes his Hall of Fame inscription.

Former New York Yankees pitcher and unanimous Hall
Photo Credit: Getty Images for Delta Airlines/Astrid Stawiarz

Former New York Yankees pitcher and unanimous Hall of Fame selection Mariano Rivera attends as Delta Air Lines dedicates gate 42 at JFK airport and 757 aircraft to Mariano Rivera before Hall of Fame Induction on July 16, 2019 at JFK airport in New York City.

Former New York Yankees pitcher and unanimous Hall
Photo Credit: Getty Images for Delta Airlines/Astrid Stawiarz

Former New York Yankees pitcher and unanimous Hall of Fame selection Mariano Rivera attends as Delta Air Lines dedicates gate 42 at JFK airport and 757 aircraft to Mariano Rivera before Hall of Fame Induction on July 16, 2019 at JFK airport in New York City.

Former New York Yankees pitcher and unanimous Hall
Photo Credit: Getty Images for Delta Airlines/Astrid Stawiarz

Former New York Yankees pitcher and unanimous Hall of Fame selection Mariano Rivera attends as Delta Air Lines dedicates gate 42 at JFK airport and 757 aircraft to Mariano Rivera before Hall of Fame Induction on July 16, 2019 at JFK airport in New York City.

Former New York Yankees pitcher and unanimous Hall
Photo Credit: Getty Images for Delta Airlines/Astrid Stawiarz

Former New York Yankees pitcher and unanimous Hall of Fame selection Mariano Rivera and Delta Air Lines Pilot Chris Evans attend as Delta Air Lines dedicates gate 42 at JFK airport and 757 aircraft to Mariano Rivera before Hall of Fame Induction on July 16, 2019 at JFK airport in New York City.

Former Yankees pitcher and unanimous Hall of Fame
Photo Credit: Getty Images for Delta Airlines/Astrid Stawiarz

Former Yankees pitcher and unanimous Hall of Fame selection Mariano Rivera attends as Delta Air Lines dedicates gate 42 at JFK airport and 757 aircraft to Mariano Rivera before Hall of Fame Induction on July 16, 2019 at JFK airport in New York City.

Former New York Yankees pitcher and unanimous Hall
Photo Credit: Getty Images for Delta Airlines/Astrid Stawiarz

Former New York Yankees pitcher and unanimous Hall of Fame selection Mariano Rivera attends as Delta Air Lines dedicates gate 42 at JFK airport and 757 aircraft to Mariano Rivera before Hall of Fame Induction on July 16, 2019 at JFK airport in New York City.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Yankees radio broadcaster John Sterling prior to a Sterling won't call Yankees-Rays on Tuesday night
7/15/19: d'Arnaud's 3-homer game leads Rays Highlights: Rays 5, Yankees 4
Travis d'Arnaud belts three home runs, including a Travis d'Arnaud's 3-HR night vs. Yankees
Edwin Encarnacion admires his two-run, go-ahead homer in Encarnacion lets parrot fly twice
The Tampa Bay Rays' Travis d'Arnaud watches his Lennon: D'Arnaud shows Mets fans what they're missing
Rays catcher Travis d'Arnaud reacts after his three-run D'Arnaud's 3rd homer of game beats Chapman, Yanks
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search