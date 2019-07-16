Former Yankees closer Mariano Rivera will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on July 21, 2019. He is the first unanimous selection to Hall in baseball history. But first, Delta Air Lines dedicated Gate 42 at JFK Airport to Rivera on July 16. The gate was renamed "The Mariano Rivera Gate." Delta, the Yankees' official airline since 2008, also dedicating a 757 aircraft to Rivera, which includes his Hall of Fame inscription.

Former New York Yankees pitcher and unanimous Hall of Fame selection Mariano Rivera attends as Delta Air Lines dedicates gate 42 at JFK airport and 757 aircraft to Mariano Rivera before Hall of Fame Induction on July 16, 2019 at JFK airport in New York City.

Former New York Yankees pitcher and unanimous Hall of Fame selection Mariano Rivera and Delta Air Lines Pilot Chris Evans attend as Delta Air Lines dedicates gate 42 at JFK airport and 757 aircraft to Mariano Rivera before Hall of Fame Induction on July 16, 2019 at JFK airport in New York City.

