Former Yankees closer Mariano Rivera, the first person unanimously elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame, receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Donald J. Trump during a ceremony at the White House on Sept. 16, 2019.

US President Donald Trump arrives with Mariano Rivera(L) before presenting him with the Medal of Freedom to the former New York Yankees pitcher in the East Room of the White House on September 16, 2019 in Washington, DC.

Mariano Rivera looks on before being presented with the Medal of Freedom to the by President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House on September 16, 2019.

Former New York Yankees baseball pitcher Mariano Rivera listens before President Donald Trump presents him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, in the East Room of the White House, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in Washington.

Mariano Rivera speaks before being presented with the Medal of Freedom by President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House on September 16, 2019.

President Donald Trump presents the Medal of Freedom to former Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera in the East Room of the White House on Sept. 16, 2019.

President Donald Trump presents the Medal of Freedom to former Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera in the East Room of the White House on Sept. 16, 2019.

President Donald Trump presents the Medal of Freedom to former Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera in the East Room of the White House on Sept. 16, 2019.

President Donald Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera, in the East Room of the White House, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in Washington.

President Donald Trump presents the Medal of Freedom to former Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera in the East Room of the White House on Sept. 16, 2019.

President Donald Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former New York Yankees baseball pitcher Mariano Rivera, in the East Room of the White House, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in Washington.

President Donald Trump presents the Medal of Freedom to former Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera in the East Room of the White House on Sept. 16, 2019.