Mariano Rivera receives Presidential Medal of Freedom

Former Yankees closer Mariano Rivera, the first person unanimously elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame, receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Donald J. Trump during a ceremony at the White House on Sept. 16, 2019.

US President Donald Trump arrives with Mariano Rivera(L)
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/MANDEL NGAN

US President Donald Trump arrives with Mariano Rivera(L) before presenting him with the Medal of Freedom to the former New York Yankees pitcher in the East Room of the White House on September 16, 2019 in Washington, DC.

Mariano Rivera looks on before being presented with
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/MANDEL NGAN

Mariano Rivera looks on before being presented with the Medal of Freedom to the by President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House on September 16, 2019.

Former New York Yankees baseball pitcher Mariano Rivera
Photo Credit: AP/Patrick Semansky

Former New York Yankees baseball pitcher Mariano Rivera listens before President Donald Trump presents him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, in the East Room of the White House, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in Washington.

Mariano Rivera speaks before being presented with the
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/MANDEL NGAN

Mariano Rivera speaks before being presented with the Medal of Freedom by President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House on September 16, 2019.

President Donald Trump presents the Medal of Freedom
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/MANDEL NGAN

President Donald Trump presents the Medal of Freedom
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/MANDEL NGAN

President Donald Trump presents the Medal of Freedom
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/MANDEL NGAN

President Donald Trump presents the Presidential Medal of
Photo Credit: AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta

President Donald Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera, in the East Room of the White House, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in Washington.

President Donald Trump presents the Medal of Freedom
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/MANDEL NGAN

President Donald Trump presents the Presidential Medal of
Photo Credit: AP/Patrick Semansky

President Donald Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former New York Yankees baseball pitcher Mariano Rivera, in the East Room of the White House, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in Washington.

President Donald Trump presents the Medal of Freedom
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Mark Wilson

Former Yankees closer Mariano Rivera smiles after being
Photo Credit: AP/Patrick Semansky

Former Yankees closer Mariano Rivera smiles after being presented the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House, on Sept. 16, 2019.

