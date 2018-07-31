After all the guessing, wishing and hoping over who might be arriving at the trade deadline, there are times when a team can do well to just appreciate what it already has. This was one of those occasions, and Masahiro Tanaka was a reason to be pleased.

The Yankees did not acquire the ace of their dreams, which means they will have to go with a rotation status quo and a fortified bullpen. They will be more than appreciative if they see more of the same from Tanaka, who pitched six scoreless innings in a 6-3 win over the Orioles, who treated the deadline as if it were an “Everything Must Go” liquidation.

So, there might be a mental asterisk required in reading the result at Yankee Stadium Tuesday night. Still, the Yankees can choose to see it as a mini trend because Tanaka had pitched a nine-inning shutout in his previous start. This time, he allowed only three hits and two walks (both in the first inning) and struck out eight.

He was supported by sufficient hitting, highlighted by a three-run shot by Miguel Andujar in the fifth inning in front of the season’s 21st sellout crowd (46,473). Boston’s 3-1 loss to Philadelphia moves the Yankees within five games of first place.

Getting Tanaka back to health and in form after a month and a day on the disabled list was sort of like making a good deal. Whether it equals the trade for an ace that the Yankees were unable to make is a question for another day. For now, the team was optimistic about handing the ball to Tanaka after his previous two starts, including a complete-game shutout in Tampa on Tuesday of last week.

Aaron Boone said the improvement is obvious just from looking at him. “Command, feel. The splitter is always the tell-tale pitch for him,” the manager said. “You can really tell that he has the feel for it from where he’s throwing it, the ability to get strikes with it, but also when it has that explosive downward action and he’s getting a lot of bad swings for strikeouts and stuff.”

Boone added that, when Tanaka is going well, the pitcher can “steal a strikeout with his curveball or get chases with his slider . . . Those are all signs for Masa that he’s throwing the ball well. His last two times, especially the last time, have been really good.”

The first inning was uneven, with two walks in a laborious 31-pitch stretch. After that, he picked up steam.

It helped, of course, that the opponents were the Orioles, who further emptied their very shallow talent pool early in the day when they dealt Jonathan Schoop to the Brewers. Before the spree that earlier jettisoned star Manny Machado and relievers Zach Britton and Brad Brach, the Orioles actually had been surprisingly competitive with the Yankees, going 5-5.

This was a different tableau, with Baltimore starter Yefry Ramirez (a bargain basement pickup from the Yankees exactly one year earlier) no match for Tanaka. Through five innings, Ramirez was down 6-0. Gleyber Torres and Didi Gregorius each drove in a run with a single in the first and third innings, respectively. Greg Bird made it 3-0 with a sacrifice fly in the fifth, followed directly by Andujar’s three-run blast to the leftfield seats.

Tanaka was pulled after his 105th pitch, a strikeout of Chris Davis after a strikeout of Mark Trumbo.

Every contribution will help in the race to catch the Red Sox, against whom the Yankees open a four-game road series Thursday. “They’ve done a great job, they’ve imported a lot of high-end talent that is going to make them better and more difficult to chase. But stay tuned and let’s see where it takes us,” GM Brian Cashman said of the Red Sox. “We have some highly competitive, talented people in that clubhouse and they’ve matched up so far with them, head to head, very well.”