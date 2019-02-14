TODAY'S PAPER
Masahiro Tanaka's slight elbow tear not even an issue with Yankees righthander

Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka throws at George M.

Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka throws at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida, on February 13, 2019. Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

By Erik Boland
TAMPA, Fla. – There might be a time when Masahiro Tanaka is no longer asked about the slight UCL tear he suffered in his right elbow in 2014, an injury he recovered from without surgery and one that hasn’t given him any issues since he came back from it late that season.

The time was not Thursday.

And the affable 30-year-old righthander struggled in answering a question asking what doctors told him about the elbow in their most recent evaluation.

That's because it had been so long since it was evaluated in that context.

“I actually don’t remember when I had the last real assessment with the doctor,” Tanaka said through his translator. “We come to spring training and the doctor asks me about it but it’s just a ‘Is it OK?’ type of conversation. That’s as far as I can answer on that one.”

At the time of the injury, three of the top orthopedic surgeons in the country evaluated Tanaka and recommended rest and rehab rather than Tommy John surgery because the tear was so small.

“The assessment from the doctors was, ‘You’re going to be OK without going with the surgery,” Tanaka said. “I took that word and it’s been good so far.”

Tanaka, expected to slot into the rotation behind Luis Severino or newly acquired lefthander James Paxton, is 64-34 with a 3.59 ERA in five years with the Yankees, including 12-6 with a 3.75 ERA last season.

Excused absence for Betances

 Dellin Betances has not yet reported to camp, excused by the club because he’s been with his wife, Janisa, who delivered a baby boy (Dellin Jr.) on Wednesday.

“Everything’s going well,” Aaron Boone said. “We expect him here probably in the next few days but first things first – [it’s] about getting the baby and mom and everyone home healthy. Don’t expect it to be too long but I don’t have a specific date yet.”

