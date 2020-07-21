Sure, Masahiro Tanaka thought about the unfortunate events of July 4 when he returned to the mound against live hitters for the first time on Tuesday.

But only briefly.

“It actually kind of crossed my mind for the very first pitch,” he said through a translator after his workout at Yankee Stadium. “But after I threw that, it was back to business, back to normal.”

That is good news for the Yankees, as Tanaka is a key to their rotation, and it appears he is on track to join the regular-season effort on or about July 31.

That is a logical target if he ramps up from 20 pitches on Tuesday to 35-40 on Sunday, as he plans to do, and he suffers no setbacks.

“I think that kind of all depends on how I do in the next live BP,” he said. “If everything comes out OK, I should be ready to go.”

Manager Aaron Boone said he was impressed with the life on Tanaka’s fastball, and said he was “encouraged by what I saw.”

Boone said Tanaka likely would get in those 35 or 40 pitches in Scranton while the Yankees are facing the Nationals in Washington, where on Sunday they probably will turn what would have been his turn start into a bullpen game.

If all goes well he could pitch against the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium next Friday.

Tanaka opted not to use an “L” screen to protect himself despite what happened in that July 4 session, when he took a 112-mph line drive from Giancarlo Stanton off his temple.

“No, having a screen on and pitching was basically not an option for me,” he said. “You obviously never have that in a game so, no, the plan was not to have it in the first place.”

Tanaka suffered a concussion from the ball hitting him, but from Day One he impressed the Yankees with his ability to bounce back quickly from the incident, both physically and psychologically.

He threw 30 pitches in a bullpen session last Thursday, but he said Tuesday’s workout was a milestone on his road back.

“Being back on the mound and being able to pitch, obviously without a doubt it was a big step forward for me,” he said. “Obviously, it tells that I’m progressing in the right direction.

“As far as what comes next, it was only my first time pitching against hitters, so I’ll speak with Boonie [Aaron Boone] and [pitching coach Matt] Blake and see how we want to move forward. But obviously that comes with seeing where I’m at tomorrow.”

The Yankees have tried to give Tanaka an extra day off between starts in the past, but with the shortened season might he be more likely to pitch every fifth day, like most top-line major league starters do?

“I don’t really think of it like that,” he said. “Obviously, I have not thought about it going into this season. I think the schedule itself kind of dictates whether I get an extra day or whether I’m going on regular rest.

“But as far as for myself I don’t even have that type of mentality. I’ll just pitch when I need to pitch.”