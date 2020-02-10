TAMPA, Fla. – CC Sabathia is not the only member of the 2017 Yankees to feel “cheated” out of a World Series title.

“Yeah, I do feel that way,” Masahiro Tanaka said through his translator late Monday morning after working out at the Yankees' minor league complex. “I do feel that way.”

The recently retired Sabathia, during his "R2C2" podcast with broadcaster Ryan Ruocco last month, was the first member of the 2017 Yankees team that lost in seven games to the Astros in that season’s American League Championship Series to publicly say so.

And managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner, at last week’s owners meetings in Orlando, said the same thought ran through his head when Major League Baseball announced its findings in January regarding the Astros and the illegal sign-stealing scheme employed in 2017 and into 2018.

It is sure to be topic No. 1 for the Yankees, who fell to the Astros in a six-game ALCS last October, this week when pitchers and catchers report for spring training Wednesday (and the full squad follows shortly thereafter).

While MLB said in its report it did not find evidence of the Astros’ sign-stealing scheme continuing in 2019, including the playoffs, good luck finding anyone with the Yankees – or across the sport in general – who truly believes Houston suddenly stopped it all.

Tanaka indicated Yankees pitchers entered last year’s ALCS on high alert, essentially assuming the Astros were still up to something. Maybe not utilizing the trash-can banging stratagem highlighted by MLB but something nonetheless.

“We were being cautious about it going into the playoff games last year,” Tanaka said. “So just changing up the signs, making it a little bit more complex and all that.”

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

And some of that preparation came to Tanaka’s mind when he heard about the penalties commissioner Rob Manfred handed down to the Astros.

“There was a little bit of thought of, ‘was there something going on?’ ” Tanaka said of the playoff precautions taken. “And once you hear the news, then it’s like, ‘oh, there was something going on.’ ”